Bangladesh legend Shakib Al Hasan plays his 100th T20I match, in Asia Cup 2022

Captain of the Bangladesh T20I team, Shakib Al Hasan completed 100 matches in the format when he stepped out to lead his team against Afghanistan on Tuesday. A legend of the game, Shakib is currently the No.2-ranked all-rounder world and is the leading wicket taker in T20Is with 121 wickets.

However, in the match against Afghanistan on Tuesday, Shakib couldn't set the match on fire with the bat and had his stumps shattered off the bowling of Mujeeb-Ur-Rahman for 11.

On Tuesday, Bangladesh Cricket tweeted a picture of the champion all-rounder and congratulated Shakib on his momentous achievement. "Congratulations Shakib Al Hasan,100th T20 international appearance, 3rd Bangladeshi cricketer to play 100 T20Is after Mahmudullah and Mushfiqur Rahim."

3rd Bangladeshi cricketer to play 100 T20Is after Mahmud Ullah and Mushfiqur Rahim

Acknowledging Shakib's remarkable contribution to the T20I cricket, International Cricket Council(ICC) tweeted: "A match-winner with both bat and ball. As he plays his 100th match, a look back at some of Shakib Al Hasan's finest moments in T20I cricket."

Shakib had made his T20I debut against Zimbabwe in November of 2006. On his debut, Shakib had scored 26 runs and taken the crucial wicket of Zimbabwe batsman Sean Williams. Since his debut, the Bangladesh star has come a long way to be currently ranked 15 in the all time list of most T20I appearances.

In his 100 appearances in T20I, Shakib has scored 2021 runs at an average of 22.97 with the highest score of 84. The Bangladesh captain has also taken more than 100 wickets at a great economy of 6.70 in T20Is. As a bowler, his best performance is 5/20 and he holds the world record for taking most four-wickets in an innings along with Pakistan's Umar Gul and Afghanistan's Rashid Khan.

The veteran all-rounder has also played in the Indian Premier League for Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad. He has participated in various T20 leagues across the globe like the Big Bash League, Pakistan Super League and the Caribbean Premier League.

