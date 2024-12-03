Menu Explore
Bangladesh on top after Rana five-for against West Indies

AFP |
Dec 03, 2024 04:46 AM IST

Nahid Rana's first Test five-wicket haul nudged Bangladesh ahead of the West Indies before the tourists' usually suspect batting line-up displayed a measure of resilience to claim the upper hand on the third day of the second and final Test at Sabina Park.

Rana led the rout of the home side's first innings for 146 on Monday with impressive figures of five for 61, giving the visitors a lead of 18 runs.

Buoyed by that effort, the Bangladesh top-order batting then displayed the sort of shot-making confidence previously unseen in this brief series to reach stumps at 193 for five in the second innings, a lead of 211 with five wickets in hand.

Given that the highest successful run-chase in a Test match at Sabina Park is just 211, achieved by the West Indies against Sri Lanka in 2003, history would appear to be on the side of the tourists forcing a series-levelling victory over the final two days.

Starting the day at 70 for one, West Indies were swiftly undermined by the 22-year-old Rana, who added four more victims to the dismissal of Mikyle Louis the previous evening.

Rana was well supported by fellow seamer Hasan Mahmud .

Keacy Carty top-scored with 40 while captain Kraigg Brathwaite, the first wicket of the day when he was caught in the gully off Rana, contributed 39.

"We knew it was coming at some stage," said Bangladesh bowling coach Andre Adams. "When you bowl 150 k's you are going to take wickets eventually.

"We've got to look after him. That's why he didn't play in the first Test match. Luckily he has guys out there like Taskin and Hasan as fellow seamers to keep him focused on the field."

Bangladesh rallied from the early loss of Mahmudul Hasan Joy at the start of the second innings with 46 from Shadman Islam and a 39-ball 42 from captain Mehidy Hasan Miraz, who promoted himself to number four in the order, taking the initiative from a West Indies team which lost the plot in the final session when they insisted on ultra-aggression and paid the price with a succession of boundaries.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Stay informed with the latest updates on live cricket score, cricket players, match schedules and ICC rankings. Keep an eye on your favourite cricket team, including the stellar performances of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Check out the cricket schedule, track team standings and dive into player stats and rankings on Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times website and app. along with IPL 2025 Auction.
