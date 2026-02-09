Bangladesh reverse stance towards PCB, demand tri-series featuring India and Pakistan: Reports

Days after Bangladesh’s sports advisor thanked Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for showing solidarity with Bangladesh, who were removed from the T20 World Cup by the ICC, by threatening to boycott the Group A match against India, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has now urged Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Mohsin Naqvi to withdraw the decision, reviving hopes of an India–Pakistan clash next week in Colombo. Bangladesh want tri-series against India and Pakistan

According to a report by news agency PTI, Naqvi is set to request Prime Minister Sharif to roll back the boycott after being urged to do so by his Bangladesh counterpart, Aminul Islam, who was in Lahore on Sunday for talks with the PCB chief and ICC vice-chairman and independent director Imran Khawaja.

It is not just Bangladesh applying pressure. The Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) and Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) have also requested the PCB to reconsider its stance on the India game, while acknowledging Pakistan’s support for the BCB during the crisis.

“Naqvi will brief the Prime Minister on the communications he has had with the Bangladesh, Sri Lankan and Emirates cricket boards, as well as with the ICC, on the ongoing situation,” a PCB source told PTI.

However, the final call rests entirely with Prime Minister Sharif, and the PCB will be bound by the government’s directive.

A Cricbuzz report revealed that Naqvi is scheduled to meet Sharif later on Monday, with a formal announcement, either by the ICC or the PCB, expected by the end of the day.

The report added that the ICC has remained firm in its stance, maintaining that Pakistan has no valid grounds to boycott the match and must adhere to the Members Participation Agreement (MPA) and the pact signed in December 2024, which mandates a hybrid hosting model whenever India or Pakistan host an ICC event.

Amid intense media speculation, Pakistan and Bangladesh are also understood to have placed fresh demands on the table. According to Cricbuzz, the PCB has sought the resumption of bilateral cricket ties with India, not only for Pakistan but also for Bangladesh. Additionally, the PCB and BCB have pushed for a proposed tri-series involving India, Pakistan and Bangladesh.

While it remains unclear whether the ICC will entertain these demands, the BCCI is unlikely to support the resumption of bilateral ties with Pakistan, given the lack of clearance from the Indian government. As for Bangladesh, although India are scheduled to tour the country in September, the series could be cancelled if the current geopolitical situation does not improve.