Thursday, Jan 16, 2020
Bangladesh’s Mushfiqur Rahim declines to visit Pakistan

cricket Updated: Jan 16, 2020 19:55 IST
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse
Dhaka
File photo of Bangladeshi batsman Mushfiqur Rahim.(AP)
         

Bangladesh’s wicketkeeper-batsman Mushfiqur Rahim has declined to visit Pakistan for the forthcoming series, a team official said on Thursday. “Mushfiq(ur) rang me today to inform that he will not go to Pakistan. We are now waiting for his formal letter. Once he does that, we will leave him out of the series,” chief selector Minhajul Abedin told AFP.

Bangladesh are scheduled to play three Twenty20 internationals, two Tests and one one-day international in Pakistan between January and April.

ALSO READ: MS Dhoni informed by BCCI brass that he ‘cannot be included for the time being’ before finalising central contract list: Sources

Mushfiqur’s absence could be a blow for Bangladesh who are already without suspended all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan.

Minhajul said they are likely to announce the squad for the series in a day or two.

International cricket has gradually returned to Pakistan in the last four years after it was suspended in the wake of terrorist attacks on the Sri Lankan team bus in Lahore in March 2009.

