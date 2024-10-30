Menu Explore
Bangladesh stumble to 38-4 in reply to mammoth South Africa total

AFP |
Oct 30, 2024 05:00 PM IST

Bangladesh lost four wickets in their first seven overs in a hapless reply to South Africa's mammoth first innings of 575-6 at stumps Wednesday on day two of the second and final Test in Chattogram.

The hosts were 38-4 when bad light forced an early end to play, with Mominul Haque and Najmul Hossain Shanto resuming on Thursday.

Bangladesh trail by 537 runs after a commanding performance by the visitors that gifted maiden Test centuries to three batsmen including Tony de Zorzi, who was dismissed before lunch on 177.

Kagiso Rabada struck in the first over after the change, cutting off Shadman Islam for a duck when the left-hander edged a delivery going down the leg side.

Zakir Hasan also edged to the wicketkeeper playing a Rabada length ball outside off, departing for two.

Mahmudul Hasan Joy top-scored with 10 before falling to Dane Paterson while driving an outside-off delivery but managed only a thick edge to Aiden Markram at the second slip.

Hasan Mahmud came early as an intended nightwatchman but was fooled by sharp turn from Keshav Maharaj in the spinner's first over.

South Africa's total was their second-highest against Bangladesh behind 583-7 at the same venue in 2008.

Wiaan Mulder joined De Zorzi and Tristan Stubbs to make his maiden hundred on a pitch offering little help to the bowlers.

Senuran Muthusamy was unbeaten at the declaration for 68 off 75 balls with five fours and two sixes, his Test best.

Ryan Rickelton was the only batsman to fall in the second session when he edged a Nahid Rana delivery shaping away from his body to the wicketkeeper, departing for 12.

Left-arm spinner Taijul Islam pegged back the visitors in the morning with three wickets in three overs, claiming his second five-wicket haul of the series.

He toppled David Bedingham's leg stump to end a 116-run stand for the third wicket with De Zorzi.

Bedingham departed after a brisk 59 off 78 balls that contained two fours and four sixes.

His wicket prompted a mini-collapse as De Zorzi swiped across the line and was trapped lbw by Taijul to leave South Africa 391-4.

In all, the opener smashed four sixes and 12 fours in his 269-ball knock.

South Africa won the opening Test inside four days with fast bowler Rabada taking 6-46 in the second innings.

Bangladesh have played 24 Tests in Chattogram but won only two with seven drawn.

str/gle/ssy

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Stay informed with the latest updates on live cricket score, cricket players, match schedules and ICC rankings.
