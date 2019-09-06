Advertisement
Stop Logo
e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 06, 2019-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Sep 06, 2019

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Live cricket score, Only Test Day 2 in Chittagong: Rashid Khan puts visitors on top

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan: Catch all the action of the one-off Test between the two teams through our live commentary.

cricket Updated: Sep 06, 2019 15:43 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Live cricket score, Only Test Day 2 in Chittagong
Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Live cricket score, Only Test Day 2 in Chittagong(ICC/ Twitter)
         

Live updates: Rashid Khan and Mohammad Nabi have broken the backbone of Bangladesh and their combined six wickets have wrecked the hosts in the first essay. Bangladesh are on the verge of conceding a huge first innings lead.

Day 2 Tea update: Spin sensation Rashid Khan starred with bat and ball on Friday as Afghanistan began dominating Bangladesh in the one-off Test in Chittagong. Rashid hit 51 off 61 balls to take Afghanistan to 342 in their first innings and then claimed three wickets, including one in his first over, leaving Bangladesh reeling at 88 for 5 by tea on the second day. Earlier, Taijul finished with 4-116 for Bangladesh while Shakib and off-spinner Nayeem Hasan claimed two wickets each to help bundle out the visitors.

Bangladesh: Soumya Sarkar, Shadman Islam, Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Shakib Al Hasan (c), Mahmudullah, Liton Das, Mosaddek Hossain, Mehidy Hasan, Taijul Islam, Nayeem Hasan

Afghanistan: Ihsanullah Janat, Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Asghar Afghan, Mohammad Nabi, Afsar Zazai (wk), Rashid Khan (c), Yamin Ahmadzai, Qais Ahmad, Zahir Khan

First Published: Sep 06, 2019 15:22 IST

tags
more from cricket
trending topics
Chandrayaan 2Reliance Jio FiberHTLS 2019Virat KohliChhichhore reviewDeepika PadukoneAmitabh BachchanSteve SmithShahid KapoorAnti-terror lawUPSC recruitmentPriyanka ChopraChandigarh-Kochuvalli Express FireChandrayaan 2 Moon Landing
top news
    latest news
      don't miss