Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Live Score Asia Cup 2025: Litton Das and Co. face Afghan spin threat in do-or-die clash

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Live Score Asia Cup 2025, BAN vs AFG: The clash between Bangladesh and Afghanistan carries huge significance, with both sides eyeing a spot in the Super Four. Afghanistan enter the contest fresh from their win over Oman in their only outing so far, while Bangladesh, after two games, faces pressure following a morale-denting defeat to Sri Lanka. It is going to be a high-octane clash with the kind of stakes on the line.

Afghanistan (4.700) currently lead the net run rate charts in Group B, with Sri Lanka (2.595) holding second place. Bangladesh (-0.650), however, find themselves in a tough spot and need nothing less than a victory in their final group game to keep their campaign alive.

Bangladesh will rely on their skipper Litton Das to set the platform once again, while the onus will also be on Jaker Ali and Shamim Hossain to stabilise things in the middle order against high-quality Afghanistan spin attack.

Afghanistan's potent spin attack of captain Rashid Khan, veteran Mohammad Nabi, left-arm sensation Noor Ahmad, and the emerging AM Ghazanfar, a combination tailor-made for prevailing conditions.

Afghan coach Jonathan Trott knows exactly how important good spinners can be when playing on the sub-continent and wants to use this to his advantage going forward, ahead of the T20 World Cup at the start of next year.

"Right now, we have a great opportunity with the Asia Cup. Looking a bit further ahead, with the World Cup coming up in February, we have good memories of playing in the sub-continent - in Sri Lanka and India," he added.

"It can be tempting to look too far ahead, but for now, Bangladesh (at the Asia Cup) is at the forefront of everyone's mind, and we're focused on winning that game," Trott said.

Afghanistan carry the confidence of a recent victory over Pakistan and two wins against UAE in the tri-series. They began their Asia Cup campaign with a 94-run thrashing of Hong Kong.

They also have a fiery top-order in Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Sediqullah Atal and Ibrahim Zadran, but they will be up against in-form Taskin Ahmed and Mustafizur Rahman.