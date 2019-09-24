Bangladesh vs Afghanistan T20I tri-series final live score and updates

cricket

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 19:04 IST

Live Updates: Bangladesh take on Afghanistan in the final of the T20I tri-series in Dhaka. Bangladesh has been heavily dependent on their seamers, unlike Afghanistan. The green pitch of Shere Bangla National Stadium may tempt the hosts to include four pacers to bolster their fast bowling department. There is so concern for Afghanistan as skipper Rashid Khan left the field injured against the same opponents in their last match of the league phase in Chittagong on Saturday, before returning to bowl two overs and picking 2-27 in their four-wicket loss.

First Published: Sep 24, 2019 19:03 IST