Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI live score and updates

  • BAN vs SL live score 3rd ODI: Follow live score and updates of Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI in Dhaka.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAY 28, 2021 01:49 PM IST

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka live score 3rd ODI: Sri Lanka captain Kusal Perera won the toss and opted to bat first in the third ODI against Bangladesh in Dhaka on Friday.

Sri Lanka, desperate to salvage pride after having already lost the series, handed ODI debuts to Ramesh Mendis, Chamika Karunaratne and Binura Fernando and also brought in Niroshan Dickwella.

Isuru Udana, Lakshan Sandakan, Ashen Bandara and Dasun Shanaka, who played the opening two matches, have been left out.

Bangladesh dropped Liton Das and Mohammad Saifuddin and replaced them with Mohammad Naim and Taskin Ahmed.

Follow BAN vs SL 3rd ODI live score here


Bangladesh XI: Tamim Iqbal (capt), Mohammad Naim, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mosaddek Hossain, Mahmudullah Riyad, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman

Sri Lanka XI: Kusal Perera (capt), Danushka Gunathilaka, Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Niroshan Dickwella, Dhanajaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga, Ramesh Mendis, Chamika Karunaratne, Binura Fernando, Dushmantha Chameera

