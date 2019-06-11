Today in New Delhi, India
LIVE BLOG

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Live Score, ICC World Cup 2019: Heavy rain greets sides, toss delayed

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Live Score, ICC World Cup 2019: Catch all the live score and updates from the World Cup match between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.

By HT Correspondent | Jun 11, 2019 14:27 IST
highlights

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, live score and updates:

14:06 hrs IST

Raining and bleak forecast

Live pictures coming in from the ground aren’t encouraging with the rain still pretty steady and a hover-cover being used to cover up the pitch. This one could well be a long day!

13:27 hrs IST

Sri Lanka predicted XI

Before the match against Bangladesh, Sri Lanka has been handed a heavy blow with Nuwan Pradeep getting ruled out of the match, after having a finger dislocated at the training.

Sri Lanka’s predicted XI

13:16 hrs IST

Bangladesh predicted XI

In the batting department, wicketkeeper Mushfiqur Rahim has been impressive but openers Soumya Sarkar and Tamim Iqbal have squandered their starts, failing to play impactful knocks.

Find out how Bangladesh might line up here.

13:08 hrs IST

Bangladesh battle Sri Lanka, bleak weather a concern

Bangladesh take on Sri Lanka, and both teams will take on the weather. Bristol has already witnessed a washout, and that too involved Sri Lanka and this match could well follow that route. However, weather is fickle and no one can quite control it, which makes this clash between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh very interesting. Bangladesh appear to be the more comfortable, Sri Lanka have been ravaged with injuries and hence, Mashrafe Mortaza and team have en edge even before the first ball is bowled.

