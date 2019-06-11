Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Live Score, ICC World Cup 2019: Heavy rain greets sides, toss delayed
Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Live Score, ICC World Cup 2019: Catch all the live score and updates from the World Cup match between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.
14:06 hrs IST
Raining and bleak forecast
13:27 hrs IST
Sri Lanka predicted XI
13:16 hrs IST
Bangladesh predicted XI
13:08 hrs IST
Bangladesh battle Sri Lanka, bleak weather a concern
Live score and updates: Bangladesh take on Sri Lanka, and both teams will take on the weather. Bristol has already witnessed a washout, and that too involved Sri Lanka and this match could well follow that route. However, weather is fickle and no one can quite control it, which makes this clash between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh very interesting. Bangladesh appear to be the more comfortable, Sri Lanka have been ravaged with injuries and hence, Mashrafe Mortaza and team have en edge even before the first ball is bowled.
Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, live score and updates:
Live pictures coming in from the ground aren’t encouraging with the rain still pretty steady and a hover-cover being used to cover up the pitch. This one could well be a long day!
Before the match against Bangladesh, Sri Lanka has been handed a heavy blow with Nuwan Pradeep getting ruled out of the match, after having a finger dislocated at the training.
In the batting department, wicketkeeper Mushfiqur Rahim has been impressive but openers Soumya Sarkar and Tamim Iqbal have squandered their starts, failing to play impactful knocks.
Find out how Bangladesh might line up here.
