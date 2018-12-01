Bangladesh vs West Indies, 2nd Test Day 2 in Dhaka: Live score and updates

Day 1 Round-up: Shakib Al Hasan and Mahmudullah extended the good start by Shadman Islam on debut to lead Bangladesh to a solid 259-5 against the West Indies on the first day of the second Test. Shadman, the opener, made a patient 76, then captain Shakib held the innings together and established Bangladesh’s dominance in an unbroken 69-run stand with Mahmudullah over the last 23 overs. Shakib was 55 not out from 113 balls, and Mahmudullah 31 not out off 59. Both hit only one boundary.

First Published: Dec 01, 2018 08:53 IST