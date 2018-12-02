Bangladesh vs West Indies, live cricket score, 2nd Test Day 3

Bangladesh spinners took a firm grip on the second Test against West Indies after Mahmudullah Riyad struck a career best 136 to guide the hosts to 508 in the first innings in Dhaka on Saturday. Mehidy Hasan and Shakib Al Hasan shared five wickets between them as West Indies were reduced to 75-5 at stumps on the the second day, trailing the hosts by 433 runs in the first innings.

First Published: Dec 02, 2018 09:29 IST