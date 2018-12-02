Today in New Delhi, India
Bangladesh vs West Indies, live cricket score, 2nd Test Day 3

Catch all the action from the third day’s play in the second Test between Bangladesh and West Indies with our live updates.

cricket Updated: Dec 02, 2018 09:30 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Bangladesh take on West Indies in the second Test in Dhaka.(AFP)

Bangladesh spinners took a firm grip on the second Test against West Indies after Mahmudullah Riyad struck a career best 136 to guide the hosts to 508 in the first innings in Dhaka on Saturday. Mehidy Hasan and Shakib Al Hasan shared five wickets between them as West Indies were reduced to 75-5 at stumps on the the second day, trailing the hosts by 433 runs in the first innings.

First Published: Dec 02, 2018 09:29 IST

