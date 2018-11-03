Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe, 1st Test Day 1 in Sylhet: Live Scores and Updates

Bangladesh are looking to boost their Test record in a two-match series against Zimbabwe despite missing big names Shakib Al Hasan and Tamim Iqbal. Bangladesh have lost seven of their last eight Tests and failed to get past 200 runs in any of their last six innings. They were skittled out for 43 in their first of two defeats in West Indies in July. The world’s ninth-ranked Test team took a further hit with injuries to Tamim and captain Shakib, who underwent a finger operation in September.

Follow Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe live commentary below -

First Published: Nov 03, 2018 09:09 IST