Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe, 2nd Test, Day 3 from Dhaka, Live score and updates

Live updates: Mushfiqur Rahim dominated day 2 with an emphatic double century which propelled Bangladesh to a massive 522/7. Zimbabwe did not get off to an entirely bright start and lost opener Hamilton Masakadza fairly early in the piece. The pitch still looks a good one to bat on, but the Bangladesh spinners will pose many questions to the visitors. A compelling day of Test cricket awaits us.

First Published: Nov 13, 2018 08:58 IST