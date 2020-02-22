e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 22, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Cricket / Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe live score, only Test at Dhaka

Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe live score, only Test at Dhaka

Live Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe: Follow live score and updates of BAN vs ZIm only Test match at Dhaka.

cricket Updated: Feb 22, 2020 09:49 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Live Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe: Follow live score and updates of BAN vs Zim only Test match at Dhaka.
Live Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe: Follow live score and updates of BAN vs Zim only Test match at Dhaka.(Twitter)
         

BAN vs Zim live score: Zimbabwe captain Craig Ervine won the toss and elected to bat first in the one-off Test against Bangladesh at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka on Saturday. Mushfiqur Rahim returned to the Bangladesh lineup after missing the previous Test against Pakistan. Zimbabwe handed Charlton Tshuma a Test debut.

Live score Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe only Test:

 

Bangladesh XI: Tamim Iqbal, Saif Hassan, Najmul Hossain, Mominul Haque (capt), Mohammad Mithun, Liton Das, Mushfiqur Rahim, Taijul Islam, Abu Jayed, Ebadot Hossain, Nayeem Hasan

Zimbabwe XI: Prince Masvaure, Kevin Kasuza, Craig Ervine (capt), Brendan Taylor, Timycen Maruma, Sikandar Raza, Regis Chakabva (wk), Donald Tiripano, Victor Nyauchi, Ainsley Ndlovu, Charlton Tshuma

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
HT Samagam LIVE| ‘Making space in her own party’: Smriti Irani on Priyanka Gandhi in UP
HT Samagam LIVE| ‘Making space in her own party’: Smriti Irani on Priyanka Gandhi in UP
Donald Trump expected to nudge India and Pakistan for bilateral dialogue
Donald Trump expected to nudge India and Pakistan for bilateral dialogue
China ‘deliberately delaying’ clearance for flight to evacuate Indians: Sources
China ‘deliberately delaying’ clearance for flight to evacuate Indians: Sources
1st Test Day 2 Live: Shami gets Williamson for 89, India come back
1st Test Day 2 Live: Shami gets Williamson for 89, India come back
‘Act soon or get blacklisted’: FATF warns Pak on terror funding
‘Act soon or get blacklisted’: FATF warns Pak on terror funding
‘Trump cheats at golf’: Mike Bloomberg mocks US Prez with billboard message
‘Trump cheats at golf’: Mike Bloomberg mocks US Prez with billboard message
UK’s Prince Harry and Meghan to stop using ‘royal’ brand
UK’s Prince Harry and Meghan to stop using ‘royal’ brand
Trump’s India visit will boost defence ties, Pakistan not relevant I Analysis
Trump’s India visit will boost defence ties, Pakistan not relevant I Analysis
trending topics
Donald TrumpDRDOWuhanVirat KohliSamsung Galaxy Z FlipShilpa ShettyShaheen Bagh

don't miss

latest news

india news

cricket news