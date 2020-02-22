Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe live score, only Test at Dhaka
Live Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe: Follow live score and updates of BAN vs ZIm only Test match at Dhaka. Updated: Feb 22, 2020 09:49 IST
BAN vs Zim live score: Zimbabwe captain Craig Ervine won the toss and elected to bat first in the one-off Test against Bangladesh at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka on Saturday. Mushfiqur Rahim returned to the Bangladesh lineup after missing the previous Test against Pakistan. Zimbabwe handed Charlton Tshuma a Test debut.
Bangladesh XI: Tamim Iqbal, Saif Hassan, Najmul Hossain, Mominul Haque (capt), Mohammad Mithun, Liton Das, Mushfiqur Rahim, Taijul Islam, Abu Jayed, Ebadot Hossain, Nayeem Hasan
Zimbabwe XI: Prince Masvaure, Kevin Kasuza, Craig Ervine (capt), Brendan Taylor, Timycen Maruma, Sikandar Raza, Regis Chakabva (wk), Donald Tiripano, Victor Nyauchi, Ainsley Ndlovu, Charlton Tshuma
