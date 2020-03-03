Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe: Tamim Iqbal smashes twin records after century in Sylhet
BAN vs ZIM: Tamim Iqbal blasted 158 off just 136 deliveries and his innings included 20 boundaries and three towering sixes against Zimbabwe in the second ODI.cricket Updated: Mar 03, 2020 16:38 IST
Bangladesh opener Tamim Iqbal etched his name in history books as he hit a breathtaking century against Zimbabwe in the second ODI of the three-match series at the International Cricket Stadium in Sylhet on Tuesday. Due to Tamim’s heroics, Bangladesh posted a commanding total of 322/8 in their allotted 50 overs.
Tamim blasted 158 off just 136 deliveries and his innings included 20 boundaries and three towering sixes. The southpaw became the first Bangladesh cricketer to score 7000 runs in 50-over format. Also, Tamim now holds the record for highest individual score for the ‘Bangla Tigers’ in ODIs.
Most runs for Bangladesh in ODIs:
7074: Tamim Iqbal
6323: Shakib Al Hasan
6174: Mushfiqur Rahim
4067: Mahmudullah
1⃣0⃣0⃣! Tamim Iqbal brings up his 12th ODI century. #BANvZIM #RiseOfTheTigers pic.twitter.com/RyhsB35Q2m— Bangladesh Cricket (@BCBtigers) March 3, 2020
Highest individual score for Bangladesh in ODIs:
158: Tamim Iqbal vs Zimbabwe
144: Mushfiqur Rahim vs Sri Lanka
144: Imrul Kayes vs Zimbabwe
134*: Shakib Al Hasan vs Canada
132: Tamim Iqbal vs Pakistan
It has been an extraordinary turnaround for Tamim, who came under-fire for his sluggish batting in the first ODI. He faced 43 balls and could muster just 24 runs which pegged the hosts back briefly. However, Bangladesh batting coach Niel Mckenzie had backed Tamim to come good sooner than later and the southpaw repaid the faith with this outstanding knock.
“Tamim knows what he needs to do. It is boiled down to the specifics. We feel he needs two more boundaries in the Powerplay,” McKenzie was quoted as saying by ESPN Cricinfo after of the second ODI. “We know how important he is for the platform. He plays good shots to quality bowling. We probably just want an extra shot or two in the Powerplay.”
