e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 03, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Cricket / Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe: Tamim Iqbal smashes twin records after century in Sylhet

Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe: Tamim Iqbal smashes twin records after century in Sylhet

BAN vs ZIM: Tamim Iqbal blasted 158 off just 136 deliveries and his innings included 20 boundaries and three towering sixes against Zimbabwe in the second ODI.

cricket Updated: Mar 03, 2020 16:38 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
File image of Bangladesh cricketer Tamim Iqbal
File image of Bangladesh cricketer Tamim Iqbal (Twitter Image)
         

Bangladesh opener Tamim Iqbal etched his name in history books as he hit a breathtaking century against Zimbabwe in the second ODI of the three-match series at the International Cricket Stadium in Sylhet on Tuesday. Due to Tamim’s heroics, Bangladesh posted a commanding total of 322/8 in their allotted 50 overs.

Also Read: ‘When you cross 30, it affects your eyesight’: Kapil on Kohli’s struggles

Tamim blasted 158 off just 136 deliveries and his innings included 20 boundaries and three towering sixes. The southpaw became the first Bangladesh cricketer to score 7000 runs in 50-over format. Also, Tamim now holds the record for highest individual score for the ‘Bangla Tigers’ in ODIs.

Most runs for Bangladesh in ODIs:

7074: Tamim Iqbal

6323: Shakib Al Hasan

6174: Mushfiqur Rahim

4067: Mahmudullah 

Highest individual score for Bangladesh in ODIs:

158: Tamim Iqbal vs Zimbabwe

144: Mushfiqur Rahim vs Sri Lanka

144: Imrul Kayes vs Zimbabwe

134*: Shakib Al Hasan vs Canada

132: Tamim Iqbal vs Pakistan

It has been an extraordinary turnaround for Tamim, who came under-fire for his sluggish batting in the first ODI. He faced 43 balls and could muster just 24 runs which pegged the hosts back briefly. However, Bangladesh batting coach Niel Mckenzie had backed Tamim to come good sooner than later and the southpaw repaid the faith with this outstanding knock.

Also Read: ‘Bowlers knew how to trap him’: Kapil slams Indian batsman after NZ Tests

“Tamim knows what he needs to do. It is boiled down to the specifics. We feel he needs two more boundaries in the Powerplay,” McKenzie was quoted as saying by ESPN Cricinfo after of the second ODI. “We know how important he is for the platform. He plays good shots to quality bowling. We probably just want an extra shot or two in the Powerplay.”

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
Amid coronavirus fears escalate in India, RBI steps in to calm markets
Amid coronavirus fears escalate in India, RBI steps in to calm markets
‘Not acceptable’: India rebuts Iranian minister’s comment on Delhi violence
‘Not acceptable’: India rebuts Iranian minister’s comment on Delhi violence
PM Modi tweets on coronavirus, says no need to panic
PM Modi tweets on coronavirus, says no need to panic
Father-daughter duo arrested in Pulwama attack probe; NIA says ‘harboured’ bomber
Father-daughter duo arrested in Pulwama attack probe; NIA says ‘harboured’ bomber
India suspends visas for travellers from 4 countries over coronavirus fears
India suspends visas for travellers from 4 countries over coronavirus fears
Hyundai Prophecy Concept EV makes its official debut
Hyundai Prophecy Concept EV makes its official debut
‘When you cross 30, it affects your eyesight’: Kapil on Kohli’s struggles
‘When you cross 30, it affects your eyesight’: Kapil on Kohli’s struggles
‘Told MLAs to take ‘free money’: Kamal Nath’s jibe on ‘BJP’s poaching attempt’
‘Told MLAs to take ‘free money’: Kamal Nath’s jibe on ‘BJP’s poaching attempt’
trending topics
CoronavirusUN Human RightsDevendra FadnavisSandeep Aur Pinky Faraar postersArvind KejriwalCoronavirus updateRavi ShastriDelhi violence

don't miss

latest news

india news

cricket news