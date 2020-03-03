Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe: Tamim Iqbal smashes twin records after century in Sylhet

cricket

Bangladesh opener Tamim Iqbal etched his name in history books as he hit a breathtaking century against Zimbabwe in the second ODI of the three-match series at the International Cricket Stadium in Sylhet on Tuesday. Due to Tamim’s heroics, Bangladesh posted a commanding total of 322/8 in their allotted 50 overs.

Tamim blasted 158 off just 136 deliveries and his innings included 20 boundaries and three towering sixes. The southpaw became the first Bangladesh cricketer to score 7000 runs in 50-over format. Also, Tamim now holds the record for highest individual score for the ‘Bangla Tigers’ in ODIs.

Most runs for Bangladesh in ODIs:

7074: Tamim Iqbal

6323: Shakib Al Hasan

6174: Mushfiqur Rahim

4067: Mahmudullah

Highest individual score for Bangladesh in ODIs:

158: Tamim Iqbal vs Zimbabwe

144: Mushfiqur Rahim vs Sri Lanka

144: Imrul Kayes vs Zimbabwe

134*: Shakib Al Hasan vs Canada

132: Tamim Iqbal vs Pakistan

It has been an extraordinary turnaround for Tamim, who came under-fire for his sluggish batting in the first ODI. He faced 43 balls and could muster just 24 runs which pegged the hosts back briefly. However, Bangladesh batting coach Niel Mckenzie had backed Tamim to come good sooner than later and the southpaw repaid the faith with this outstanding knock.

“Tamim knows what he needs to do. It is boiled down to the specifics. We feel he needs two more boundaries in the Powerplay,” McKenzie was quoted as saying by ESPN Cricinfo after of the second ODI. “We know how important he is for the platform. He plays good shots to quality bowling. We probably just want an extra shot or two in the Powerplay.”