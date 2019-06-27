Bangladesh wait for security clearance before confirming Sri Lanka tour

According to reports, the Bangladesh Cricket Board are waiting for security clearance before they can give confirmation regarding the team’s tour of Sri Lanka after the conclusion of the ICC World Cup 2019.

Bangladesh were scheduled to play three ODIs in Sri Lanka between July 25 to 29 but the tour was thrown into doubt after BCB president Nazmul Hasan said there is now way they will sent the team to the Island nation in the aftermath of the terror attack that rocked the nation last month. The dastardly attack had claimed the lives of 300 people.

However, the Sri Lankan cricket board had given assurances to their Bangladeshi counterparts and had asked them not to postpone the tour as the players will be given VIP security.

According to a report on Cricbuzz, the tour can be given the green signal if they get a positive report from the National Security Intelligence, who have sent four members to Sri Lanka to assess the situation

“They have recently requested us to continue the tour and promised VVIP security for us,” BCB media committee chairman Jalal Yunus was quoted as saying by Cricbuzz.

“We are waiting for the report of the national security agencies and once we get it, we will sit with the government high-ups and seek for their approval.”

The four-member team is scheduled to hand over the report to BCB on June 29 and any decision regarding the tour will be taken after that crucial meeting.

First Published: Jun 27, 2019 20:29 IST