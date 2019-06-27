India vs West Indies, ICC World Cup 2019: Virat Kohli scripts history, breaks Sachin Tendulkar and Brian Lara’s world record

India skipper Virat Kohli has added a fresh feather into his already illustrious cap as he became the fastest cricketer to complete 20,000 international runs during the team’s ICC World Cup 2019 group stage encounter against West Indies at the iconic Old Trafford Stadium in Manchester on Thursday. Before the clash, Kohli needed just 37 runs to overhaul the record of legendary cricketers Sachin Tendulkar and Brian Lara and the current India captain went past the score easily after India won the toss and opted to bat first in their sixth World Cup encounter. ((ICC World Cup 2019: Full Coverage))

Kohli already holds the record for the fastest 10,000 runs in one-day internationals and is closing in on Sachin Tendulkar’s record of 49 ODI centuries.

Click here for India vs West Indies World Cup 2019 live updates

Both Tendulkar and Lara had taken 453 innings to complete 20,000 international runs and Kohli has managed to achieve this feat in merely 417 innings. The third on the list is former Australia World Cup winning captain Ricky Ponting, who had taken 468 innings to reach this milestone.

Also, Kohli became the 12th batsman to this landmark and the third Indian after Sachin Tendulkar (34,357 runs) and Rahul Dravid (24,208 runs).

Also Watch | Should Pant & Karthik be included in India’s Playing XI? Watch The Knockout Show with Aakash Chopra

First Published: Jun 27, 2019 16:50 IST