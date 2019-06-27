India vs West Indies Live Score, World Cup 2019: Selection headache for India against West Indies

India vs West Indies Live Score, World Cup 2019: India will face West Indies at Old Trafford, Manchester on Thursday as they bid to move one step closer to semi-finals.

As the league phase hits the home stretch, India will look to ensure a smooth passage into the semi-finals with yet another victory.But it could be easier said than done against a West Indies side, which might play party poopers with nothing to lose in their remaining few games. In fact, West Indies’ unpredictability and the former India captain’s repeated failure during the important second Powerplay overs leaves skipper Virat Kohli with a few points to ponder.

India have a problems of plenty and captain Virat Kohli might have to make a tough call against West Indies on Thursday. Bhuvneshwar Kumar has regained his fitness and should get his spot back in the side but Mohammed Shami, who replaced Bhuvi in the Afghanistan game, became only the second bowler to claim a World Cup hat-trick. To choose one between will be a difficult task for Kohli.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s batting approach and position in the middle order will be another factor that will be closely watched.

Follow live updates of India vs West Indies here:

11:45 hrs IST Shami or Bhuvi India perhaps will need a coin toss to come to a conclusion. Shami became only the second Indian to claim a World Cup hat-trick replacing Bhuvi in the last game against Afghanistan but with the latter fit again, Kohli and the Indian team management a tough call to make. They might go with Shami, not because of his performance in the last match but also because it would be foolish to hasten Bhuvi into this game ahead of the knockouts. (Here’s what Tendulkar had to say about this)





11:27 hrs IST What’s the incentive? The India vs West Indies encounter doesn’t bear the same significance as the other matches in the last few days have. West Indies are all but out of the semi-final’s race and India are still unbeaten in the tournament. Kohli’s men will look to knock on the semi-final’s door by winning today.



