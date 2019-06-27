ICC World Cup 2019, India predicted XI against West Indies - Form guide of Virat Kohli & Co.

An unbeaten and confident Indian side would want to bolster their chances of qualifying for the semi-finals when they take on West Indies, a side which has flattered to deceive all competition. While, the Virat Kohli-led side has ticked all the boxes in the four wins so far, West Indies have not managed to find any rhythm after a bumper start to their campaign against Pakistan. Although, West Indies are almost out of the competition, they cannot be taken lightly and after the scare against Afghanistan, India will be on their toes.

Here is a quick form guide on India’s Predicted Playing XI:

KL Rahul: After being asked to fill in the opener role for Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul has got off to good starts with the bat in two games. But he has failed to stay on for long and score big totals. India would hope the batsman can carry on forward to score a big hundred against Windies.

Rohit Sharma: Rohit Sharma already has two tons and a fifty in four innings at this World Cup. A rare miss against Afghanistan may have hampered some confidence. But he would be expected to score a hefty total against a struggling Windies.

READ | India’s predicted XI against West Indies - Shami, Bhuvneshwar conundrum for Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli (c): India captain Virat Kohli has scored three back-to-back fifties, but any score below a hundred appears to be low from his standard. He would hope to score his first World Cup this year in Manchester on Thursday.

Rishabh Pant: Rishabh Pant would feel the pressure playing his first World Cup game. But the batsman needs to show his skills with the bat to settle down India’s wobbly middle-order.

MS Dhoni: MS Dhoni’s innings against Windies invited fair share of criticism. The batsman has struggled to find boundaries, and India need him to bring his A-game today.

READ | Will rain play spoilsport in Manchester?

Kedar Jadhav: Kedar Jadhav only got a chance to bat once and scored a fifty. But he took a lot of time in doing so. The batsman need to show more intent against West Indies and attack bowlers, especially after coming lower down in the order.

Hardik Pandya: Hardik Pandya has impressed with his allround show in the tournament so far. He has picked crucial wickets in the middle overs, despite leaking runs, and has also hammered quick runs lower down the order in the death overs. He could be India’s key player in the team in Manchester.

Kuldeep Yadav: Kuldeep Yadav has not had much success in the World Cup. He was brilliant against Pakistan, but has not been able to pick too many wickets in the tournament. The bowler needs to attack more to restrict the likes of Carlos Brathwaite and Nicholas Pooran from hitting big sixes.

Mohammed Shami: Mohammed Shami picked a hat-trick in the first game he played for India in the tournament, and despite Bhuvneshwar Kumar regaining fitness, the bowler will get another crack against Windies. Shami needs to put on a similar performance in order to make himself India’s first pick over Bhuvi for the remainder of the tournament.

Jasprit Bumrah: Jasprit Bumrah has been brilliant in the tournament so far. He has been able to pick up wickets with the new ball, in the middle overs and also in the death overs. The right-armer is another key player for India against Windies.

Yuzvendra Chahal: Yuzvendra Chahal has take 8 wickets in four games and is India’s leading wicket-taker in the tournament so far. The right-armer spinner will hope he can have another good game against West Indies in Manchester.

First Published: Jun 27, 2019 11:08 IST