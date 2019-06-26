India vs West Indies: Match day weather forecast of Manchester for the big clash - Sunny day expected

Team India will look to take another step towards confirming a semi-final berth when they take on West Indies in a crucial encounter on Thursday. Virat Kohli and company had a close shave against Afghanistan and they wouldn’t want this match to go that close. Another thing that is on the mind of the team management for the past few days is how will the weather hold out on match day after the team had to practice indoors on Tuesday due to rain. As per the weather forecast for Thursday, it seems to be that the rain gods have decided to stay away from Manchester.

Fans and players can expect a sunny conditions with almost no chance of rain through the day. These are perfect conditions for a cricket match and both teams would be happy to see that their are almost no chances of any rain related stoppages.

West Indies have come close to beating more fancied teams in the tournament but have failed to get a result. In their last match against New Zealand, the Windies were within a big hit of winning the match but Carlos Brathwaite was caught on the boundary.

The team also performed well against Australia but failed to close out the result despite having the Aussies on their knees. With only 3 points on the board, the tournament’s dark horses are all but out of contention for a place in the last 4 and a loss against India will shut the door on them completely.

India on the other hand are yet to lose a single match and have seen one match being washed out due to rain. A victory for Virat Kohli’s team will see them bolster their chances of making it to the semi-finals.

First Published: Jun 26, 2019 13:01 IST