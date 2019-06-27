India vs West Indies: Experts slam third umpire’s decision to give Rohit Sharma out

Indian opener Rohit Sharma was dismissed in the match against West Indies in the ICC World Cup in controversial circumstances and former cricketers, who are now experts on host broadcaster Star Sports, were not happy with the decision made by third umpire Michael Gough. India were off to a steady start, having scored 29 runs off 5.5 overs, and Rohit had made his way to 14 when a Kemar Roach delivery went through his bat and pad and was caught behind the stumps by wicket-keeper Shai Hope. There was noise as the ball passed the bat and that prompted the West Indian fielders and the bowler to appeal for a decision.

On-field umpire Richard Illingworth turned down the appeal and ruled Rohit not out. Not convinced by the umpire’s decision, West Indies captain Jason Holder decided to use the DRS. The video replays could not provide any conclusive evidence as the ‘Ultraedge’ showed a spark at a time when the ball as between bat and pad.

Third umpire Michael Gough still went ahead and overturned the on field umpire’s decision and gave the Indian vice-captain the marching orders. Rohit was visibly upset on being given out as he too did not feel that he had edged the ball.

During the innings break, host broadcaster Star Sports ran a video capsule in which all of their experts, which included Sanjay Manjrekar, Harbhajan Singh, Aakash Chopra, Irfan Pathan, VVS Laxman, Ian Bishop and others, agreed that the third umpire should have stayed with the on field umpire’s decision as the video evidence was inconclusive.

