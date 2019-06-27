Today in New Delhi, India
India vs West Indies, World Cup 2019: Rohit Sharma’s dismissal sparks debate - Twitter questions decision

The on-field umpire did not give it out, West Indies referred it and third umpire Michael Gough saw the replays and overturned the decision.

cricket Updated: Jun 27, 2019 19:29 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Rohit Sharma was given out(Screengrab)

Virat Kohli won the toss and elected to bat first in Manchester against West Indies. India did not get off to a bright start as Rohit Sharma was winked out by Kemar Roach. The ball was angled in from Roach, it decked back in after pitching and went between bat and pad to Shai Hope who dived to his left to snaffle a smart catch.

The on-field umpire did not give it out, West Indies referred it and third umpire Michael Gough saw the replays and overturned the decision. Although the replays were not conclusive, the umpire still adjudged Rohit out, who was not happy with the turn of events. He trudged off the field but this sparked a debate on social media as many questioned this decision.

Skipper Virat Kohli scored his fourth successive half-century at the World Cup to lay the foundations for India’s 268 for seven against West Indies in Manchester on Thursday.

Kohli made 72 as he became the fastest batsman to reach 20,000 international runs in his 417th innings -- India’s Sachin Tendulkar and Caribbean batsman Brian Lara both required 453 international innings to reach the landmark.

Wicketkeeper-batsman M.S. Dhoni and Hardik Pandya boosted the total, putting on 70 runs for the sixth wicket to punish the otherwise-disciplined bowlers in the last 10 overs.

Pandya hit 46 off 38 balls while Dhoni remained unbeaten on 56, ending the innings with a big six.

(With inputs from AFP)

First Published: Jun 27, 2019 19:28 IST

