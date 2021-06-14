Bangladesh’s Mushfiqur Rahim, Scotland’s Kathryn Bryce voted ICC Players of the Month for May 2021

Bangladesh wicketkeeper-batsman Mushfiqur Rahim and Scotland all-rounder Kathryn Bryce have been named the ICC Players of the Month for May 2021. Both cricketers have received the awards following exemplary performances for their teams recently.

Mushfiqur Rahim was the top scorer in the recently-concluded 3-match ODI series against Sri Lanka at home. He scored 237 runs in the three matches and helped Bangladesh win their first ODI series against Sri Lanka by scoring 125 in the second ODI.

Commenting on Rahim’s performance in May, VVS Laxman representing the ICC Voting Academy added: “Even after 15 years at the highest level, Mushfiqur has not lost his appetite for run-making. He was at his imperious best in the one-day series at home against Sri Lanka, a picture of consistency with the highlight being 125 in the second match which helped his side secure a winning 2-0 lead in the three-match series.”

ALSO READ | 'Be it a batting or seaming track': Prasad explains ‘simple reason’ why it should be ‘India all the way’ in WTC

“What made his feat even more notable was that it was Bangladesh’s first-ever ODI series triumph against the 1996 World Cup champions. To shore up the middle order and don the wicket-keeping gloves speaks volumes of his fitness and skills,” he added.

All-rounder Kathryn Bryce is the first player from Scotland - male or female - to make it to the top 10 of the batting or bowling lists in the ICC Player Rankings released recently. Kathryn played four T20Is against Ireland where she scored 96 runs and took 5 wickets with an economy rate of 4.76 in the month of May.

Commenting on Kathryn’s performance in May, Ramiz Raja representing the ICC Voting Academy said, “Kathryn’s all-round game came through in a series that her team lost. She batted with flair and bowled well too and deserved to be the player of the month for May.”

The ICC Player of the Month voting process:

The three nominees for both categories were shortlisted based on on-field performances and overall achievements during the month (the first to the last day of each calendar month).

The shortlist is then voted on by the independent ICC Voting Academy* and fans around the world. The ICC Voting Academy comprises prominent members of the cricket family including senior journalists, former players, broadcasters, and members of the ICC Hall of Fame.

ALSO READ | 'Concussion with some memory loss but...': Du Plessis gives major update on his health after collision during PSL game

The Voting Academy submit their votes by email and retain a 90 percent share of the vote. Additionally, fans registered with the ICC are able to vote via the ICC website once the shortlisted players are announced and have a 10 percent share of the vote. Winners are announced every second Monday of the month via the ICC’s digital channels.