Baroda’s Vishnu Solanki continues in Ranji Trophy despite twin tragedies

Baroda batter Vishnu Solanki’s resolve has been tested in every way in the past two weeks with a double tragedy in the family. His nightmare started with the death for his new-born daughter on February 11, and on February 27 he also lost his father.

However, talk of commitment in adversity. Solanki overcame the grief of his daughter’s death and scored a century on return to the side for their Ranji Trophy game. As a tribute to his cricket loving father, he has decided to stay back with the team for their final Elite League match in Cuttack.

“His contribution for the team is immense in the tragic situation. To first return to play after attending the funeral of his new-born daughter and score a century for Baroda is massive. The association is indebted to him for deciding to stay back for the final league match after his father’s death,” manager Dharmendra Arothe said. “It has shown the level of commitment he has for the game and the team.”

Solanki’s hundred on Friday helped Baroda take the first innings lead in the crucial Elite Group B game against Chandigarh at the Vikash Cricket Ground, Cuttack. On the final day of the match, he was jolted again when the news of his father’s death came.

“The match had just started when I got a call from Solanki’s father-in-law informing about the death of his father. I discussed with the coach and we sent our 12th man, Ninad Rathwa, to inform captain Kedar Devdhar. He conveyed the news to the umpires. Solanki was called to the boundary where Rathwa shared the tragic news. After the over, Solanki returned to the dressing room,” said Arothe.

Solanki’s father was ailing due to breathing problems and had been hospitalised for two months.

The match referee, Amit Pathak, came to the Baroda dressing room and offered all help from BCCI. “You can speak to your family and you have the permission to watch the funeral live on video call,” the match referee told the player.

“The funeral took place around 2.15 pm. He saw everything on video call right from when they brought his father’s body from the hospital to home and then the final rites,” said Arothe.

The Baroda Cricket Association offered to fly him back home, but Solanki decided to stay with the team and play the final league game against Hyderabad, from March 3.

“He was sad, we consoled him. But he only took the decision to continue. It was his father’s wish that he should progress in his cricket career. He used to come to watch every match. Solanki said, “I will play this match and try my best to give him a fitting tribute,” the Baroda manager said.

It was a month Solanki had been looking forward to for cricketing action. The 29-year-old batter reached Bhubaneswar with his teammates on February 6, excited that the premier domestic competition was finally resuming after the 2021 edition was cancelled due to the pandemic. He received news of his daughter’s birth past midnight on February 11. That joy turned to despair within 24 hours when he received news that the newborn had died.

Solanki flew back to attend the funeral and three days later took a flight back to Bhubaneswar. After serving his mandatory quarantine period, the experienced player was drafted into the playing eleven for the Chandigarh game that started on Thursday. Batting on Day 2, he scored a hundred at No 5 to help Baroda overhaul Chandigarh’s 168 and take the first innings lead.

“Story of a Cricketer who lost his new born daughter a few days ago. He attends the funeral and gets back to represent his team to get a hundred. His name may not make social media “likes”, but for me #vishnoosolanki is a real life hero. An inspiration!” Baroda Cricket Association chief Shishir Hattangadi had tweeted.

After making his debut, first-class cricket in 2015 and list A in 2013, Solanki is best known for helping Baroda reach the semifinals of the 2021 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy T20 tournament. With his team staring at elimination in the quarter-final against Haryana, Solanki hit an unbeaten 71 off 46 balls (4x4, 5x6), clubbing 6, 4 and 6 off the last three balls to ensure victory. The last six was a helicopter shot off pacer Sumit Kumar, which took his team to an eight-wicket win.

