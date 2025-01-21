Menu Explore
Basit suggests resting Babar in second Test against West Indies

ANI |
Jan 21, 2025 11:55 PM IST

Keeping next month's Champions Trophy in mind, former cricketer Basit Ali has suggested Pakistan's stalwart Babar Azam should be rested for the second Test against the West Indies.

Islamabad [Pakistan], : Keeping next month's Champions Trophy in mind, former cricketer Basit Ali has suggested Pakistan's stalwart Babar Azam should be rested for the second Test against the West Indies.

After months of struggle, Babar found his groove and form during the ODIs and Tests in Pakistan's recent tour of South Africa. As Pakistan orchestrated a 3-0 ODI series whitewash, Babar stood out as a prominent figure with the bat.

In three ODIs, the 30-year-old was Pakistan's second-highest run-getter, garnering 148 runs at an average of 49.33 while striking at 72.55. He extended his blistering form in the two Tests and struck three consecutive fifties but failed to convert them into a three-digit score.

It was the first instance in Babar's career when he went on to rack up three consecutive fifties without converting any of them into a century.

After enjoying a fruitful run in South Africa, Babar returned to Pakistan, looking to build on his success. On Multan's turning strip, Babar was outdone by right-arm quick Jayden Seales in the first innings for 8.

In the second innings, left-arm orthodox spinner Jomel Warrican pinned Babar in front of the stumps, ending his stay on the crease for a score of 5.

Basit feels if such a turning track will be made for the second Test it would be better to rest Babar, which won't hinder his form.

"Babar and Mohammad Rizwan should be rested...for the Champions Trophy. If the pitch for the second Test is like the first one, their confidence will drop. Babar is struggling to score runs. He found his rhythm after South Africa. He scored in ODIs and Tests," Basit said on his YouTube channel.

"You are ruining his confidence when he has just found his rhythm. If they play, what will happen? Will Pakistan play in the WTC final? No. He should rest. If you want to make him play, then prepare good pitches," he added.

Pakistan are in a 1-0 lead in the series after securing an emphatic 127-run win. The second Test will be played at the same venue, beginning on January 25.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Stay informed with the latest updates on live cricket score, cricket players, match schedules and ICC rankings.
See More
