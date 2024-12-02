Adelaide [Australia], : Australian batter Travis Head on Monday said that the sides' batsmen are looking to hold their own against India's attack going into the second Test at Adelaide, reported Fox Cricket. "Batters want to hold their own," says Travis Head as Aussies gear up for Adelaide Test

"We hold high expectations for both sides and it's a very individualised sport," Head was quoted as saying by Fox Cricket.

"The batters want to hold their own. We know how good our bowlers have been for us in the past, and they've gotten us out of trouble a lot," he added, as quoted by Fox Cricket.

The Australian batsman also denied any reports of a possible divide in the squad that is trailing India in this series.

"That can be put to bed," Head said, as quoted by Fox Cricket.

"This team's been together for three to four years ... the guys get along really well," he added.

"Definitely no divide," Head asserted.

Head's comments are aimed at quelling any rumours of discord within the team, emphasizing the unity and mutual respect that has characterized the squad over the past few years.

Earlier, Josh Hazlewood raised eyebrows when he responded to a question about Australia's approach to the fourth-innings run chase after India set a record target.

"You probably have to ask one of the batters that question," Hazlewood remarked, prompting speculation about a possible divide within the team, as quoted by Fox Cricket.

Australian cricket legend Adam Gilchrist and former England captain Michael Vaughan speculated that Hazlewood's remarks indicated a fracture in the playing group. However, Head laughed off such theories while addressing reporters at Adelaide Oval on Monday afternoon.

In the first Test match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, India staged a stunning comeback from a series whitewash against New Zealand at home, defeating Australia by 295 runs in Perth despite being bowled out for a mere 150 runs in their first innings.

In the first Test match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, India won the toss and opted to bat first. However, they were dismissed for just 150 runs, with Nitish Kumar Reddy and Rishabh Pant playing crucial knocks and adding a vital 48-run partnership for the sixth wicket.

Josh Hazlewood was the standout bowler for Australia, with Pat Cummins, Mitchell Marsh, and Mitchell Starc claiming two wickets each. Australia's reply was even worse, as they were reduced to 79/9 before Mitchell Starc and Alex Carey took the total to 104, giving India a slender lead of 46 runs.

Jasprit Bumrah starred for India with figures of 5/30 in 18 overs, while debutant Harshit Rana impressed with 3/48.

In their second innings, India amassed a massive lead. KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal put up a 201-run opening partnership. Despite losing quick wickets, an unbeaten 100 by Virat Kohli , supported by Washington Sundar and Nitish Kumar Reddy , propelled India to 487/6 declared, setting Australia a daunting target of 534 runs.

Nathan Lyon was the best bowler for Australia, with Cummins, Starc, and Hazlewood taking one wicket each.

At stumps on Day 3, Australia were 12/3, with Bumrah taking two wickets and Mohammed Siraj one. On Day 4, despite valiant efforts from Travis Head and Mitchell Marsh , Australia were bowled out for 238, giving India a resounding 295-run victory.

Bumrah and Siraj led the bowling in the second innings, while Washington Sundar took two wickets, and Nitish Kumar Reddy and Harshit Rana picked one each.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.