BCB allows its players to play in IPL

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has allowed its players to participate in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) even though the lucrative T20 league is likely to clash with their internationals assignments.

The board has decided to give its players No Objection Certificates (NOC) for the cash-rich tournament.

"We will give NOC to Mustafizur (Rahman) if he applies for it. We have given NOC to Shakib (Al Hasan) and it will be the same for Mustafizur," Akram Khan, chairman of BCB's cricket operations told reporters here on Friday.

"The board has decided that whoever asks for the NOC, we will give because there is no point in insisting someone who is not willing to play (for the national team)," he said.

Bangladesh are due to play a Test series against Sri Lanka next month followed by a three-match ODI series in May. But the fixtures have not been finalised yet.

Fast bowler Mustafizur was picked by Rajasthan Royals for ₹1 crore, while star all-rounder Shakib was bought by Kolkata Knight Riders for ₹3.2 crore.

Mustafizur and Shakib are the only two Bangladesh players in the IPL, which is scheduled to start in the second week of April.