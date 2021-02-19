BCB allows its players to play in IPL
The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has allowed its players to participate in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) even though the lucrative T20 league is likely to clash with their internationals assignments.
The board has decided to give its players No Objection Certificates (NOC) for the cash-rich tournament.
"We will give NOC to Mustafizur (Rahman) if he applies for it. We have given NOC to Shakib (Al Hasan) and it will be the same for Mustafizur," Akram Khan, chairman of BCB's cricket operations told reporters here on Friday.
"The board has decided that whoever asks for the NOC, we will give because there is no point in insisting someone who is not willing to play (for the national team)," he said.
Bangladesh are due to play a Test series against Sri Lanka next month followed by a three-match ODI series in May. But the fixtures have not been finalised yet.
Fast bowler Mustafizur was picked by Rajasthan Royals for ₹1 crore, while star all-rounder Shakib was bought by Kolkata Knight Riders for ₹3.2 crore.
Mustafizur and Shakib are the only two Bangladesh players in the IPL, which is scheduled to start in the second week of April.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Umesh Yadav's fitness test in 2 days, India expect another turner in 3rd Test
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
They've got the only Tendulkar perhaps money can buy: Chopra on MI buying Arjun
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'100 percent commitment,' Harbhajan expresses gratitude to KKR
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
We can be very confident if pink ball moves, and it's seamer-friendly: Wood
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Woke up around midnight, didn't know how much ₹15 cr is': RCB's biggest buy
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IPL 2021: Looking forward to play under Kohli, with AB de Villiers - Maxwell
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Don't see so much of quality,' Gautam Gambhir points out 'chink' in KKR's squad
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Jaffer tweets a screenshot from NASA TV to describe Indian pitches and bowlers
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IPL Auction 2021: Chris Morris becomes IPL's most expensive player
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Felt like I was world's loneliest guy': Kohli says he went through depression
- "Yes, I did," was Virat Kohli's response when asked whether he had suffered from depression at the time in a conversation with former England first-class cricketer and a renowned commentator Nicholas on his 'Not Just Cricket' podcast.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BCB allows its players to play in IPL
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
South Africa: Australia got facts wrong over canceled tour
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ind vs Eng: Hardik feels 'surreal' to be at world's largest cricket stadium
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox