BCCI announce detailed schedule for India's home series against Australia, South Africa

India's home series against Australia will begin on September 20 followed by the full limited-overs series against South Africa on September 28 as BCCI announced a detailed schedule for India's home season in 2022-23 on Wednesday. Australia are slated to tour India for three T20Is while South Africa will playe three T20Is and as many ODIs.

“The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Wednesday announced the schedule for the upcoming Australia and South Africa’s tour of India. India’s international home season 2022-23 will commence with a three-match T20I series against Australia on September 20 and will be followed by a three-match T20I and ODI series against South Africa,” BCCI tweeted.

Mohali will host the first T20I against Australia with Nagpur and Hyderabad hosting the second and third respectively. The home series against South Africa will begin in Thiruvananthapuram on September 28. The second T20I will be played on October 2 Gandhi Jayanti, to mark the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi at Guwahati, followed by the last T20I at Indore.

The action will then shift to Lucknow on October 6 where the ODI series will get underway. Ranchi and Delhi will host the second and third ODI on October 9 and 11 respectively.

Both the series will be treated as a preparation for the T20 World Cup which is slated to be played in Australia in October.

India are currently busy playing a five-match T20I series against West Indies. Their next asssigment will be a three-match ODI series in Zimbabwe followed by the Asia Cup in UAE starting August 27.

