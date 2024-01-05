BCCI to announce IND T20I team for Afghanistan tie today; Kohli-Rohit uncertainty remains, Bumrah and Siraj to be rested

The Ajit Agarkar-led selection committee, which comprises SS Das and Salil Ankola, are reportedly set to pick the squad for the upcoming three-match T20I series against Afghanistan on Friday. The contest will be India's final T20I assignment before the 2024 T20 World Cup, slated to take place in June in the USA and West Indies. India beat Australia 4-1 in November in a five-match contest before the Surykaumar Yadav-led side held South Africa to a 1-1 draw in a three-match series where the opener was washed out. India's skipper Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli (ANI )

The Afghanistan series will begin from January 11 onwards, with the first T20I scheduled to be staged in Mohali's Punjab Cricket Association Stadium, followed by the second on January 14 in Indore and the final tie on the 17th in Bengaluru's Chinnaswamy Stadium.

According to an Indian Express report, the selectors will meet on Friday and pick the squad for the three T20Is against Afghanistan and the first two Tests of the five-match series against England, which begins from January 25 onwards.

Will Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma return to T20Is?

The cynosure of India's build-up to the T20 World Cup, let alone this squad announcement, has pertained to whether the two stalwarts will return to format after 13 months. The last time they played a T20I game was in the World Cup semifinal loss in 2022 in Australia against England.

With 2023 being the ODI World Cup year, Rohit and Kohli had their focus on the 50-over format, but while it was expected of them to return to T20Is at least for the South Africa tour, the two extended their period of break, thus sparking a discussion on whether they would at all be available for the T20 World Cup in 2024.

According to a PTI report earlier this week, Rohit and Kohli have expressed their desire to participate in the World Cup in June. However, their return to the T20Is for the Afghanistan series remains uncertain.

Who will be the new captain?

Hardik Pandya, who injured his ankle during the ODI World Cup in October, has yet to recover. It was in his stead that Suryakumar had led the Indian team against Australia and South Africa, but the T20I star injured his ankle as well during the last match and is reported to be out of action for at least a month.

The India squad announcement is, hence, likely to reveal who the new captain will be unless Rohit also opts out of this series. Ravindra Jadeja could be an option, given he was the vice-captain in the South Africa series, but the selectors might rest him to manage his workload with the upcoming England Test series. Ruturaj Gaikwad was another option, having led India to Asian Games gold medal haul in October last year, but he is out with an injury as well.

Bumrah, Siraj to be rested

The Indian Express report further added that Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj, who picked their respective six-wicket hauls in either inning in India's Cape Town win, are likely to be rested for the T20Is against Afghanistan, with the selectors wanting them fit for the long series against England starting later this month.