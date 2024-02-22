BCCI announces IPL 2024 schedule for first 15 days; MS Dhoni vs Virat Kohli showdown as CSK host RCB opener on March 22

The much-anticipated schedule for the IPL 2024 was revealed – albeit partially – by the BCCI on Thursday, with MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings taking on the Virat Kohli-starrer Royal Challengers in the opener on March 22. Owing to the tournament's clash with general elections in India, only the first 21 fixtures, which will be played over 15 days, were unveiled. Although the remainder of the schedule will be announced in due time, the final is expected to be played Defending champions Chennai Super Kings open IPL 2024 on XX.(CSK-Twitter)

The first two weeks will feature four IPL double-headers on Saturdays and Sundays. All 10 franchises will get their campaign up and running in the end of the first week itself as Punjab Delhi Capitals take on Punjab Kings, followed by Kolkata Knight Riders battling Sunrisers Hyderabad in the first double-header.

Sunday's double-header will pit Rajasthan Royals against Lucknow Super Giants in the afternoon and last year's runner-up Gujarat Titans vs five-time champions Mumbai Indians, meaning the newly-appointed MI captain will come face to face against his former team and teammate Shubman Gill.

In another eye-catching development, the Delhi Capitals will surprisingly be playing two of their home games at Visakhapatnam's Dr. YS Rajashekar Reddy ACA-VDCA International stadium instead of the Arun Jaitley Stadium in the national capital. The reason being that the DDCA will take time in preparing the ground which will be coming off hosting matches of the Women's Premier League including the WPL final.

Some teams more evenly split

The schedule promises action right from the start, with two teams playing gruelling back-to-back matches. Punjab Kings will kick off their campaign at their brand-new home ground in Mullanpur on March 23, followed by a quick trip to Bangalore for a clash with RCB on March 25th. Meanwhile, the Titans, now led by Gill, will face a similar challenge, playing their opener on March 24 before traveling to the Chepauk and take on CSK on March 26th.

This initial two-week period will see a flurry of movement, with some teams playing a significant portion of their games. Capitals, Titans, and RCB will each play five matches, while KKR enjoy a slightly relaxed schedule with only three games. All other franchises will be involved in four matches during this period, setting the stage for an exciting and competitive start to the season.