BCCI announces next phase of ticket sale for ODI World Cup 2023; 400,000 tickets to be released: When and how to book

Addressing the rising demand for tickets for the ICC Men's ODI World Cup 2023, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Wednesday announced the sale of 4 lakh additional tickets. The next phase of tickets will be going on sale from 8 AM (IST) onwards on September 8. ICC World Cup trophy

ICC had earlier announced that the sale of tickets for all the warm-up and league matches for India and non-India matches for the World Cup will be taking place between August 25 to September 3 with the apex body initiating the sale through phase-wise manner.

Fans however were left utterly disappointed over the experience with social media flooded with posts for BCCI, who had partnered with BookMyShow for the sale of tickets in India. There were also few alleging that fewer tickets were on sale for marquee matches like that of India versus Pakistan, slated to be held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on October 14, as they compared it with the total seating capacity.

Releasing a statement on Wednesday in response to the rising concerns expressed by the spectators across the country, BCCI announced that it would be a general sale of tickets for all games on September 8.

"The BCCI deeply acknowledges that fans are the heartbeat of the tournament, and their unwavering passion, engagement, and contributions are pivotal to the success of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023," the BCCI said in a statement.

"After discussions with the hosting state associations, the BCCI has announced the release of approximately 400,000 tickets for the highly anticipated tournament. This measure is aimed at accommodating as many passionate cricket fans as possible, ensuring their participation in this historic event," it added.

When and how to book World Cup tickets?

BCCI further added that fans can purchase tickets by visiting the official ticketing website of the Cricket World Cup on September 8. Fans will be notified of the further sale of tickets in the next phase in due course.

The sale of tickets for the two semifinal matches and final are yet to begin with September 15 being the date.

