BCCI announces Rishabh Pant's comeback date: India wicketkeeper will play his first match since July on…

Rishabh Pant fans, rejoice! Your favourite is coming back to the cricket field sooner than expected. India's preferred wicketkeeper batter across formats, who sustained a broken foot during the 4th Test against England in Manchester back in July, has recovered from his injury and will captain the India A team for their two 4-day games against South Africa A beginning October 30, just over a week from today. The warm-up games will be a precursor to the Test series between India and the reigning world champions, South Africa, starting November 14. Who's excited to see Rishabh Pant back?(AFP)

Pant will lead two slightly different squads. For the first game at the BCCI's Centre of Excellence, the likes of Sai Sudharsan, N Jagdeesan, Devdutt Padikkal and Rajat Patidar will play under Pant. However, the second four-day match features some more established names such as KL Rahul, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj and Akash Deep, all four of whom played in England. This is due to the Indian senior men's team's commitment in Australia, where they are currently playing a three-match ODI series, followed by the T20Is. The second game starts on November 6 at the same venue. Those will be followed by the ODI matches in Rajkot on November 13, 16 and 19, respectively.

What has Pant been up to?

Pant was struck by a yorker from Chris Woakes, after which he was carried off the ground in an ambulance. Despite a fracture being detected, Pant returned to bat and completed a gritty half-century in the first innings that propelled the team to a decent total. However, the nature of the injury was such that not only did Pant miss the series decider for the Anderson-Tendulkar trophy at the Oval, but he was also forced to skip the Asia Cup, two-Test series against West Indies at home and the ongoing tour of Australia. However, Pant's return holds him in good standing ahead of the two Test matches at home against the Proteas, for which he should be a sure-shot contender.

Over the past month, Pant has often voiced his frustration about the slow pace of his recovery, sharing Instagram posts and stories showing his leg in a cast. But his persistence and the dedicated rehab efforts under the BCCI's supervision have finally paid off. India would be hoping Pant gets on the fast track to recovery and rekindles the same form he was in against England. In the first Test at Leeds, Pant struck centuries in both innings of the Headingley game, and kept it going in the next three Tests at Birmingham, Lord's and Manchester, scoring a fifty each.

India A squad for the 1st four-day match: Rishabh Pant (Captain) (WK), Ayush Mhatre, N Jagdeesan (WK), Sai Sudharsan (VC), Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar, Harsh Dubey, Tanush Kotian, Manav Suthar, Anshul Kamboj, Yash Thakur, Ayush Badoni, Saransh Jain.

India A squad for the 2nd four-day match: Rishabh Pant (Captain) (WK), KL Rahul, Dhruv Jurel (WK), Sai Sudharsan (VC), Devdutt Padikkal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Harsh Dubey, Tanush Kotian, Manav Suthar, Khaleel Ahmed, Gurnoor Brar, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep.