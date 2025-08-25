BCCI called out for players' frustration as Pujara's retirement reignites farewell debate: 'Kohli, Rohit felt that too'

Cheteshwar Pujara’s retirement has reignited the discussion over legendary players not being given a farewell match in recent times. Pujara, who last played for India in 2023 during the World Test Championship Final, was out of India's scheme of things for the past couple of years despite proving himself in the Ranji Trophy. He decided to draw a curtain to his illustrious career on Sunday while announcing retirement from all forms of Indian cricket. Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma retired from Tests earlier this year, while Cheteshwar Pujara bid adiue to all forms of Indian cricket on Sunday.(X Image)

The talismanic batter, who played massive roles in India's back-to-back Test series wins on Australian soil, finished with 7,195 runs in 103 Tests at an impressive average of 43.60, featuring 19 centuries and 35 half-centuries. He appeared in five ODIs for India but was unable to establish himself in the white-ball squad, unlike in Test cricket, where he matured into a seasoned veteran.

Meanwhile, despite not being part of India's Test set-up, Pujara continued playing Ranji Trophy for Saurashtra and county cricket for Sussex.

Former India bowler Karsan Ghavri claimed that Cheteshwar Pujara chose to retire out of frustration, similar to Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, who also recently stepped away from Test cricket. He further criticised the BCCI for not giving players like Pujara, Kohli and Rohit a fitting farewell despite their immense contributions to Indian cricket.

“It’s possible, he [Pujara] may have retired out of frustration. After representing the country for so long, if a player is not getting chances, anyone will be frustrated. Similarly, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma must have felt that frustration too before the recent England tour. The BCCI may have their own ideas, but ultimately, the player suffers. These players are not demanding crores of rupees. It’s all about honour and they all deserved that farewell Test, 110 per cent," Ghavri told Mid-day.

‘BCCI should have given farewell honour to Kohli, Rohit and Pujara’

Kohli and Rohit also announced sudden retirements from Test cricket recently, ahead of the England tour, after India lost back-to-back series against New Zealand and Australia.

Ghavri stressed that players who have played in 100 or more Tests deserve a farewell match, referring to Pujara, Kohli, and Rohit.

“All those who have played 100 Tests, should be honoured with a farewell match. The BCCI should have given that honour to Kohli, Rohit and Pujara as they thoroughly deserved it considering their huge contribution to the game. No one wants to end their career like this. If someone has represented the country in 100 or more Tests, it is most definitely a sizeable contribution. He [Pujara] belongs to that distinguished list of players,” he said.