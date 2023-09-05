BCCI chief selector Ajit Agarkar's 'important' verdict on KL Rahul's fitness update after India's WC squad announcement

Last month when BCCI chief selector Ajit Agarkar had announced the 17-member squad for the 2023 Asia Cup, he made a major revelation on KL Rahul incurring a fresh injury. The wicketkeeper-batter has been sidelined from action since IPL 2023 in May when he had suffered a hamstring injury and later underwent a surgery as well. And while he later proved his fitness through practice games and match simulation which had eventually led to his selection for the continental event, Agarkar revealed that just days before the announcement, Rahul suffered a fresh niggle which saw him miss the first two matches of the tournament. Ajit Agarkar gives major update on KL Rahul's injury

Despite showing improvements in the six-day training camp that India held thereafter before leaving for the tournament in Sri Lanka with extensive sessions of batting and wicketkeeping drills, Rahul was asked to stay back at the NCA and work with the physios. India head coach Rahul Dravid had later revealed that the star batter did not travel with the Indian team as a "precautionary measure" with the World Cup a month later.

On Tuesday, with Agarkar revealing the 15-member squad for the ODI World Cup at home, Rahul had made it through. The BCCI chief selector then gave an "important" update on Rahul's fitness saying that he has undergone a few practice matches at the NCA to prove his match fitness, where he kept wickets and batted for the entire duration of 50 overs.

"KL Rahul looked really good during the training camp but picked up that niggle which we had talked about just before the Asia Cup which he had mentioned before. But he has gotten over it already. In last few days he has played two 50-over matches. Kept for 50 overs as well and batted for almost for the duration 50 overs. He is an important player for us and we are happy to have him back," he said.

KL Rahul to join Indian team in Colombo

This update also implies that Rahul will shortly join the Indian squad in Colombo for the Super Four stage of the Asia Cup. Ishan Kishan had batted in his stead in the two matches that India played so far and scored a stunning 82 against Pakistan.

India qualified for the Super Four stage after beating Nepal by 10 wickets via DLS in a rain-marred game on Monday at the Pallekele International Stadium. Their first match in this round of the competition will be against arch-rivals Pakistan on September 10.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON