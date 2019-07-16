BCCI CoA advertises for the post of Team India head coach and other support staff

The Supreme Court appointed Committee of Administrators of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday issued an official advertisement, inviting applications for support staff of Senior India Men’s Team. The current team management, led by head coach Ravi Shastri has been given an extension of 45 days as their contract was only till the end of the ICC World Cup.

In a mail, the BCCI CoA wrote, “The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) would like to call upon interested candidates to apply for the following positions for the senior India Men’s team.

· Head Coach

· Batting Coach

· Bowling Coach

· Fielding Coach

· Physiotherapist

· Strength and Conditioning Coach

· Administrative Manager

Interested candidates should send their application(s) on or before July 30, 2019 by 5 pm at recruitment@bcci.tv. The current coaching staff of Team India (Senior Men) will get an automatic entry in the recruitment process. Pertinent to note, that the decision of the BCCI for the said position, will remain final and binding. Entire details of eligibilities and criteria for the mentioned posts can be found here.”

ALSO READ: World Cup done, all eyes on MS Dhoni retirement

This means that current head coach Ravi Shastri and the likes of batting coach Sanjay Bangar, bowling coach Bharat Arun and fielding coach R Sridhar will be automatically eligible for reapplication if they so wish.

India lost in the semi-final of the ICC World Cup to semi-final and has not won an ICC title since winning the 2013 ICC Champions Trophy. Current head coach Ravi Shastri has overseen campaigns during the 2015 ICC World Cup, 2016 ICC WT20 (in his earlier role as Team Director) and the 2019 ICC World Cup, which all ended in semi-final losses respectively.

First Published: Jul 16, 2019 14:11 IST