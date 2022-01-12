BCCI confirms Covid positive Washington Sundar ruled out of South Africa ODIs, Saini added as backup for injured Siraj

The BCCI on Wednesday confirmed that Washington Sundar has contracted Covid-19 and thus the all-rounder has been ruled out of the three-match ODI series against South Africa starting January 19. As his replacement, Jayant Yadav has been added to the squad along with fast bowler Navdeep Saini, who has been brought in as back-up for the injured Mohammed Siraj.

"Team India off-spinner Washington Sundar has been ruled out of the forthcoming ODI series against South Africa after testing positive for Covid-19 during the camp in Bengaluru. Sundar was supposed to travel to Cape Town with the ODI members on Wednesday and join the rest of the squad ahead of the ODI series starting January 19," BCCI said in a statement.

"The All-India Senior Selection Committee has named Jayant Yadav as replacement for Sundar. The Committee also added fast bowler Navdeep Saini to the ODI squad as a back-up for Mohammed Siraj who is still recovering from his hamstring injury that he sustained in the 2nd Test against South Africa in Johannesburg."

The South Africa ODIs would have been Sundar's comeback series for India having last represented the country in March last year. A finger injury sustained during India's tour of the UK ruled Sundar out of the entire England Test series and sidelined him for a decent time. Jayant, who is already part of the Indian Test team in South Africa, has been asked to stay back.

Siraj injured his hamstring while bowling during the second Test in Johannesburg last week and did not feature in India's Playing XI for the decider in Cape Town, with captain Virat Kohli declaring him ‘not match fit’. If Siraj is ruled out, Saini could be in line to play his first game for India since July last year against Sri Lanka.