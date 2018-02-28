BCCI confirms use of Decision Review System in IPL 2018

After years of indifference and apprehensions, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) seems to have finally reposed trust in the Decision Review System (DRS).

In a move that marks a clear shift from the board’s position towards the use of technology in decision making, DRS will be used for the first time in this year’s Indian Premier League (IPL) beginning April 7.

(Read | Virat Kohli’s Indian cricket team all set to rule the world, believes Yuvraj Singh)

The decision to use DRS in the IPL was confirmed by a BCCI official on Wednesday.

India were the first to try out DRS in a Test series against Sri Lanka in 2008. However, since then the BCCI has opposed the use of DRS in the form that was laid out initially by the broadcasters with skipper MS Dhoni labelling it as a system that wasn’t fool proof.

(Read | IPL: Sairaj Bahutule joins Rajasthan Royals as spin bowling coach)

Apart from the ICC events like World Cup, Champions Trophy and T20 World Championship, India always ensured their matches in bilateral series didn’t feature the referral system.

It was only in November 2016 that BCCI finally gave a green light to DRS ahead of England’s tour to India for a five-Test series. Two years on, it seems that the board is finally happy with the way the system works and is, therefore, ready to use it for its marquee league.

(Read | Ravichandran Ashwin not looking at IPL 2018 as platform for India comeback)

BCCI had begun its groundwork for the use of DRS in IPL last year when they invited ICC umpires’ coach Denis Burns and former Australian pacer turned umpire Paul Reiffel to conduct a session on the review system with India’s top 10 umpires in December. These 10 umpires are likely to officiate in the IPL.

The IPL will become the second major T20 league to use DRS. Till now, only the Pakistan Super League avails the services of the referral system for its matches.