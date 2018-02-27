IPL: Sairaj Bahutule joins Rajasthan Royals as spin bowling coach

Indian Premier League (IPL) side Rajasthan Royals further strengthened their coaching squad by appointing Sairaj Bahutule as their spin bowling coach.

Bahutule is the new addition to Royals support staff that is being headed by Zubin Bharucha. A former India Test player and a domestic stalwart from Mumbai, Bahutule was an effective leg spinner and handy batsman.

In 118 first class games, he picked 630 wickets at an average of 26. He has scored 6,176 runs with nine centuries at an average of 31.83.

He has held coaching responsibilities with different states and is currently the coach of Bengal for the last three seasons. During his tenure, the Bengal cricket team has reached the quarters and semi-finals of the Ranji Trophy.

“It is a privilege to be part of Rajasthan Royals coaching staff. I am excited to be part of a team that has legendary Shane Warne as mentor. I am looking forward to work with the players and share my knowledge, guide them through as we prepare for the gruelling season,” said Bahutule.

Royals’ Head of Cricket Zubin Bharucha said, “I welcome Sairaj on board. He brings with him immense experience as a player and coach. The camp in Mumbai will be an ideal start to know the players closely, work on specifics and plan the season ahead.”