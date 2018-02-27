Karun Nair to lead Rest of India in Irani Cup; BCCI names squads for Deodhar Trophy

The Board of Control for Cricket in India ( BCCI) selection committee named Karun Nair as skipper of the Rest of India squad which will take on Ranji Trophy champions Vidarbha in the five-day Irani Cup match to be held in Nagpur from March 14 to 18.

The selection committee also picked the India A and India B squads for the Deodhar Trophy to be held in Dharamsala from March 4 to 8. The triangular series will also feature Vijay Hazare Trophy champions Karnataka.

Karnataka beat Saurashtra in the final at the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium on Tuesday.

Skipper Prithvi Shaw and Shubman Gill from India’s U-19 World Cup winning side made the cut to represent India A in the Deodhar Trophy.

SQUADS

India A: R Ashwin (Captain), Prithvi Shaw, Unmukt Chand, Akshdeep Nath, Shubman Gill, Ricky Bhui, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan (WK), Krunal Pandya, Mohammed Shami, Navdeep Saini, Basil Thampi, Kulwant Khejroliya, Amandeep Khare, Rohit Rayudu

India B: Shreyas Iyer (Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Ankit Bawne, Manoj Tiwary, Siddhesh Lad, KS Bharat (WK), Jayant Yadav, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, Hanuma Vihari, Siddarth Kaul, Khaleel Ahmed, Harshal Patel, Umesh Yadav, Rajat Patidar.

Rest of India: Karun Nair (Captain), Prithvi Shaw, Abhimanyu Easwaran, R Samarth, Mayank Agarwal, Hanuma Vihari, KS Bharat (WK), Ravindra Jadeja, Jayant Yadav, Shahbaz Nadeem, Anmolpreet Singh, Siddarth Kaul, Ankit Rajpoot, Navdeep Saini, Atit Sheth.