BCCI cracks the whip for all ten franchises ahead of IPL 2025 opener, preparations for home games to be affected

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 edition will get underway on March 22 with the opening match between defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the Eden Gardens. Ahead of the 18th edition of the cash-rich league, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) issued an advisory for all the franchises, regulating the practice sessions. BCCI issues an advisory regulating the practice sessions for all franchises.(Getty)

As per Cricbuzz, the Indian cricket board has sent a note to all ten franchises, issuing a direct directive that teams cannot hold more than seven sessions before their opening match of the tournament. This is the first time such a directive has been handed out.

The board also stated that there can only be two warm-up games or centre-wicket training sessions. These guidelines have been issued to ensure that the pitch and ground remain in prime condition for the league.

"In advance of the first match of the season and as set out in the Stadium Agreement, teams may have up to seven (7) practice sessions of up to three (3) hours in duration under floodlights, of which two (2) can be practice matches or open nets as decided by the team," the BCCI directive states, as per Cricbuzz.

"The practice matches to take place on one of the side wickets of the main square. If a team is playing a practice match under lights, the duration of the match should not exceed more than three and a half hours. As per the Operational Rules, practice matches require the prior written approval of the BCCI," the note added.

Guidelines issued so that pitch remains in good condition

The board clearly stated that no practice sessions or matches could be played on the main square in the four days leading to the relevant franchise's first home match of the season.

"In order to prepare the pitch for the season, no practice sessions or practice matches may be played on the main square in the four (4) days leading up to the relevant franchisee's first home match of the season," the advisory states.

"However, 1 side wicket per team will be provided for range hitting on these days. During this period, if requested by the home franchisee, the State Association," it added.

The BCCI also proposed a method in case the home and away teams want to practice simultaneously before their respective matches in the IPL.

"In the event that the home and away teams wish to practice at the same time, BCCI will ask the two Team Managers to try and resolve the double booking - either by one of the teams taking another session or by the two teams sharing the session," the board said.

"In the event that the two teams cannot resolve the double booking, BCCI will determine the practice times having considered the requests of both teams with the likely outcome that two 2-hour slots are created, thereby giving both teams similar playing conditions with exclusive use of the ground (e.g. 18.00 - 20.00 & 20.00 - 22.00)," it added.

If one of the teams ends up finishing their practice early, the second team is not allowed to use the wickets for their practice.

The 74 matches of the season will be played across 13 venues and include 12 double-headers. The afternoon games will begin at 3.30 PM IST, and the evening games will begin at 7.30 PM IST.

Following the conclusion of the league stage, the Playoffs will be played across Hyderabad and Kolkata. Hyderabad will host the Qualifier 1 and Eliminator on May 20, 2025 and May 21, 2025 respectively. The final will be played on May 25, 2025.

"Please note that requests for open or partially open nets will not be entertained. Additionally, the nets must be open towards the non-pavilion side to prevent injuries. In the interest of safety, no one other than players, team support staff and net bowlers will be on the Field of Play during this time," the BCCI note added.