Inzamam ul Haq calls for IPL boycott in vicious attack on BCCI amid Champions Trophy row: 'Other boards should stop...'

After Saqlain Mushtaq, another Pakistan legend, Inzamam ul Haq, has been left fuming at the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) amid the ongoing controversy in the Champions Trophy. He urged other boards to unite in boycotting the Indian Premier League (IPL). Inzamam ul Haq wants other cricket boards to unite against BCCI(ICC)

BCCI is currently in the midst of a controversy that England greats Nasser Hussain and Mike Atherton sparked. The two claimed that the Indian team was handed an undeniable advantage over playing all their games at just one venue—Dubai.

Notably, the Indian government did not give clearance to the Rohit Sharma-led side to travel to Pakistan for the Champions Trophy due to political tensions and security concerns, leaving ICC to schedule all their matches in Dubai.

Amid the controversy, Inzamam called for a global boycott of the IPL. He reminded other boards that India does not allow their players to participate in overseas leagues, but players from foreign countries do play the IPL.

"Keep aside the Champions Trophy. Top players participate in IPL but Indian players don't participate in other leagues. Other boards should stop sending their players to IPL. If you (BCCI) don't release your players for leagues, then other boards should take a stance," he said speaking on a Pakistani TV channel.

It is contractually not allowed for any Indian player under the BCCI to play in overseas leagues unless the cricketer announces retirement from Indian cricket, which includes the IPL and domestic tournaments. These participants will no longer be allowed to return to BCCI-hosted events.

Dubai controversy leads to bizarre Champions Trophy twist

While Nasser and Atherton weren't the only ones to question India's 'advantage,' the issue escalated after both Australia and South Africa flew to the United Arab Emirates in potential preparation for the Champions Trophy semifinal match against India.

With the Champions Trophy yet to host the final group game, the match between India and New Zealand, both of whom have made it through to the semifinal, will decide whether the Aussies or the Proteas will take on the Men in Blue in Dubai in the first knockout game. If India beat New Zealand, they will book a date with Australia, and if they lose, red-hot South Africa will be waiting for them in the semis.

Amid the lingering uncertainty over the semifinal fixture, Australia and South Africa travelled to Dubai to get a heads-up on their preparations against India. However, one of those teams will have to return to Pakistan — a 2000km flight— ahead of Wednesday's semifinal against New Zealand.