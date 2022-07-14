‘BCCI dropped the only in-form player’: Twitter fumes as Sanju Samson axed from India T20I squad for West Indies tour

The BCCI has released the list of players who will be travelling to the West Indies and the USA for a five-match T20I series starting July 29. The first three matches will be played in Trinidad and St. Kitts, before the two teams travel to Fort Lauderhill, Florida for the last two matches of the series.

The team will be led by Rohit Sharma, and the big news includes the return of KL Rahul, Kuldeep Yadav, and R Ashwin, but also the resting of senior players Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah. However, one of the more controversial decisions made by the selectors for this tour was the decision to ignore Sanju Samson from the team, which as sparked a loud response on social media channels, with many asking why he was dropped despite having done nothing wrong in the limited opportunities he got in Ireland.

Samson has been in and out of the Indian white-ball teams throughout his career, and was recalled to the squad for the T20Is against Ireland in June. He got his chance in the second T20I, and delivered, scoring 77(42) as he put together a record-breaking partnership with Deepak Hooda, centurion on that day in Dublin.

Here is how Twitter reacted to BCCI's decision of dropping Sanju Samson

Indian wicketkeeper last 3 scores in t20is



*Rishabh Pant 1, 26, 1

*Dinesh Karthik 11,12,6

*Ishan Kishan 26,3,8

*Sanju Samson 39,18,77



And guess what ,they dropped the only performing guy pic.twitter.com/DZ7RQQdFtn — Anurag (@RightGaps) July 14, 2022

Feel for Sanju Samson. Once again Sanju was dropped from the team India's squad although he was not done anything wrong. He performed as many opportunities as he got. He played one T20I vs Ireland, he scored 77(42). At least Sanju should have been in the squad. — CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) July 14, 2022

Sanju Samson has once played a whole inning with only 1 hand.



Guy has done a lot of hard work to enter in the team but BCCI is dropping him without any reasons. pic.twitter.com/XPL4U7iNTy — J|B (@ItzButter63) July 14, 2022

When Sanju Samson gets dropped, whole Twitter cries💔 pic.twitter.com/KWtccT1mtp — Saptarshi (@CockerelRoyals) July 14, 2022

Story of giving opportunity for Sanju Samson in T20I:



1 T20 vs ZIM on 2015 July

1 T20 vs SL on 2020 Jan

2 T20 vs NZ on 2020 Feb

3 T20 vs AUS on 2020 Dec

3 T20 vs SL on 2021 July

2 T20 vs SL on 2022 Feb

1 T20 vs IRE on 2022 Jun — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) July 14, 2022

484+runs in ipl 2021

Good domestic season in 2021(smat)

Score 56 runs wth 150+ strike rate in 2 innings vs sl

458 runs with the strike rate of 150 in ipl 2022

77(42) with the strike rate of 183 against Ireland

I don't know why bcci and selectors are ignoring sanju samson. pic.twitter.com/WL7qBywGQv — Sanju samson the most elegant batsman of India (@Sanjusamsonfan) July 14, 2022

Well played @BCCI

One thing is almost clear that Sanju won't be there in the plane to Australia despite doing nothing wrong. https://t.co/OhBSNo1tHb — Cricketcasm (@cricketcasm) July 14, 2022

India will travel to the Caribbean for a three-match ODI series beginning on July 22 in Port of Spain, Trinidad, before playing the 5-match T20I series which ends on August 7. It will be another important set of matches ahead of the all-important T20 World Cup in Australia later this year, in which many hope Samson will be part of the squad.

