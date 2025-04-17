BCCI feels Abhishek Nayar ‘became scapegoat in turf war between...’; Devajit Saikia to clear the air in ‘some days’

Abhishek Nayar, on Thursday, was sacked from his position as the assistant coach of the Indian men's cricket team, reportedly after a rift with a high-profile member of the support staff, despite claims being made that he faced the axe following India's Test debacles against New Zealand and Australia. Nayar was only appointed as part of the Indian team eight months ago. Indian cricket team's assistant coach Abhishek Nayar was sacked on Thursday

The BCCI finally took a defiant action over India's forgettable run in Test cricket since October last year. India managed a solitary win in eight matches, including an unprecedented 0-3 whitewash at home against New Zealand. This was followed by a 3-1 loss in Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series. The back-to-back series defeat saw India lose the top spot in the World Test Championship (WTC) points table and fail to qualify for the final. This saw Nayar face the board's wrath as he was sacked.

However, a report in the PTI revealed that Nayar faced the consequences following a rift with a top member of the Indian support staff. Even the BCCI felt that he merely became a "scapegoat" in a war between that support staff member and a senior India player. The report further said that he has already been informed of the board's decision to part ways with him.

"While India's recent Test debacles (against New Zealand and Australia) has led to the churning but, there is also a feeling in the BCCI that Nayar became a scapegoat in the turf war between an important member of the support staff and a senior star player," a BCCI source told PTI.

In addition to Nayar, Fielding coach T Dilip and Strength and Conditioning coach Soham Desai have also exited, but this is based on the new BCCI Standard Operating Procedure (SOP), which has capped the support staff's tenure at three years.

Desai will be replaced by Adrian Le Roux, who is set to return for his second stint. The South African was earlier part of the Sourav Ganguly-led Indian team during the 2003 World Cup.

Devajit Saikia to clear the air in 'some days'

PTI also contacted the board secretary, but he remained tight-lipped on the matter, saying that he would only address it when the final decisions are taken in a few days.

"Certain things are being finalised. You will receive a press note from BCCI in some days," Saikia said when asked about the development.

The 41-year-old Nayar, a former all-rounder who played three ODIs but was largely a domestic stalwart with 103 first-class games, didn't respond to a text message sent by PTI.