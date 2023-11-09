BCCI gives last chance to book World Cup semi-finals and final tickets: Full details

Fans would get a 'last chance' to get their hands on World Cup 2023 semi-finals and finals as the sale would go live on ICC's official website (which will be redirected to Book My Show) on Thursday (November 9) at 8 pm IST, confirmed the BCCI. This would be the final batch of tickets for the semi-finals and final. "As the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 reaches its business end, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will release a final batch of tickets on Thursday," BCCI said in a release. India's captain Rohit Sharma (R) celebrates with teammates after their win at the end of the 2023 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup one-day international (ODI) match against South Africa(AFP)

"The tickets will go live at 8:00 PM on 9th November on the official ticketing website at cricketworld.com. This will be the last chance for cricket fans wanting to experience the magic and thrill of the World Cup and to witness in person the crowning of a new champion," the release added.

The first semi-final is on November 15th at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai while the second semi-final will be played at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on November 16. The big final is scheduled to take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on November 19.

Now that India, South Africa and Australia are confirmed semi-finalists, the demand for tickets is expected to sky-rocket. There has been a lot of criticism for ICC and BCCI for not being able to manage the ticket sale properly. This will be their and platform Book My Show's final test.

Second-ranked South Africa will face Australia in one of the two semi-finals. This is confirmed irrespective of the result in South Africa and Australia's last group-stage fixture. The other semi-final featuring India, however, is expected to see a three-way battle among New Zealand, Pakistan and Afghanistan.

With England, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Netherlands out of reckoning, India's opponents in the semi-final will be determined based on the outcomes of the final three matches of New Zealand, Afghanistan and Pakistan. India will play their semi-final in Mumbai unless it is against Pakistan. If Pakistan qualify as the fourth-ranked team then India will travel to Kolkata for their semi-final.

