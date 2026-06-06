BCCI urged to 'play' Vaibhav Sooryavanshi after Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar get 'impressed': 'Don't care who you leave out'

Former England captain Nasser Hussain has called for Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s fast-tracking into the Indian team, saying the 15-year-old has already made an “incredible case” for selection despite India’s crowded top order. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi for India U19. (X images)

Speaking on The ICC Review with Sanjana Ganesan, Hussain said Sooryavanshi’s rise had reached a point where India may have to create space for him, even if that means leaving out an established batter. The Rajasthan Royals opener finished IPL 2026 with 776 runs in 16 matches at a strike rate of 237.30, hitting 72 sixes in the season.

“Such an easy answer to give to that is that yes, he has to play,” Hussain said. “I didn't watch too much of the IPL to be honest, but I watched clips of Sooryavanshi and what an incredible talent.”

Hussain compared the excitement around Sooryavanshi with his first sighting of Sachin Tendulkar during his early days with England.

“One of my first games for England was in the Nehru Cup, that's how long ago it was, and this young lad strode out with pads on that I'd never seen before, and his name was Sachin Tendulkar,” Hussain said.

The former England captain said Sooryavanshi has already impressed some of Indian cricket’s greatest names, including Tendulkar and Virat Kohli.

“And I was in complete awe, and I've noticed Sachin putting out some tweets about Sooryavanshi's bat swing, and if you can impress Sachin Tendulkar, and if you can impress Virat Kohli, and the rest, he's impressed, everyone. What an unbelievable talent,” he said.

Hussain says India must find room for Sooryavanshi Hussain admitted India’s problem is not identifying Sooryavanshi’s talent, but finding room for him in a line-up already loaded with batting options. India have used names such as Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson and Ishan Kishan at the top of the order in recent times, making the selection call complicated.

“So anywhere else in the world you would say get him in,” Hussain said. “But usually at the toss, you just have to name 11 players. In international cricket, who do you leave out for him?”

However, Hussain said the pressure created by Sooryavanshi’s performances may eventually make that question irrelevant.

“India have a list of batters they could play and should play, but in the end, someone makes such a case, such a consistent case, and such an incredible case for being picked,” he said. “In the end, you have to say, I don't care who we're leaving out, this lad has to play.”

Nasser Hussain also felt India should expose Sooryavanshi to international cricket before a major world tournament, rather than waiting until the pressure becomes heavier.

“And I'm getting towards that stage where you say this lad has to play because there are other challenges doing it away from home,” he said.

Hussain said Sooryavanshi still has to face tougher tests, including movement, form dips and possible technical examination. “Doing it against a ball that's moving around, having an eventual downturn in form, which he's not had yet, finding a weakness, maybe the short ball, who knows?” he said.

“But he needs to get through all of that before you get to a world event, and he's going to be a star. We saw it in the U19 World Cup. We saw what he did to England in the U19 World Cup, to everyone, but England in particular. My word, this lad is a talent, and he has to play.”

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was part of India’s Under-19 World Cup-winning side earlier this year and played a decisive role in the final against England, scoring 175 off 80 balls, the highest score ever in an Under-19 World Cup final. He has since been picked in the India A squad for the tri-series against Sri Lanka and Afghanistan, starting June 9.