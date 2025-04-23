BCCI official gives strong reaction to match-fixing charges against Rajasthan Royals in IPL; RR writes letter: Report

A Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) official reacted to the match-fixing allegations on IPL franchise Rajasthan Royals in their group-stage match against Lucknow Super Giants on April 19. Rajasthan Cricket Association (RCA) ad-hoc committee convenor Jaydeep Bihani accused RR of match-fixing after they lost their home match against LSG by 2 runs, failing to score 9 in the last over. Rajasthan Royals players celebrate(PTI)

Talking to The Times of India, a BCCI official rejected the claims and announced that the RCA is dissolved. "The RCA is currently dissolved. An ad-hoc committee has been formed, and with the elections approaching, there is a lot of drama. Everyone wants attention."

The official also reassured that the BCCI has its anti-corruption body keeping a close watch on the proceedings of IPL 24*7. "The BCCI has an anti-corruption unit working 24x7 to keep bad elements away from the game. There is no truth to these allegations," he added.

The official responded after the Rajasthan Royals wrote a strongly worded letter to the BCCI regarding the RCA ad-hoc committee's fixing claims.

"The statements made by the convener are without any evidence and serve only to stir unnecessary controversy. They undermine not just the Royals but also Royal Multi Sport Private Limited (RMPL), the Rajasthan Sports Council, the BCCI, and the game of cricket itself,” wrote RR in their letter.

Ticket distribution main bone of contention between RR and RCA

The TOI report also added that this season's reduced number of complimentary tickets could have caused the scuffle between RR and RCA. RR previously provided 1800 complimentary tickets to RCA for its home matches in Jaipur but since the association was dissolved this year, the franchise provided only 1000-1200 tickets.

"At the start of the season, the BCCI gave us a clear guideline that since the RCA is dissolved, we would be dealing with the Rajasthan State Sports Council (RSSC) for all arrangements," said a RR insider.

"The disgruntled member of the RCA ad-hoc committee and his associates are demanding an exorbitant amount of tickets, and we are not entertaining them. This is the sole reason behind all this drama," they added.

RR also countered Bihani's claims of not letting RCA get involved in the matter related to the franchise and the ongoing season of IPL.

“As per the contractual requirements and BCCI directions, we are to work with the state association and the state government. RMPL has effectively and successfully done this for the last 18 years. The BCCI has confirmed and approved that the RSSC has the hosting rights for IPL matches in Jaipur. The franchisee is working hand-in-hand with the BCCI and RSSC under the guidance and support of the State Government to ensure a successful IPL season,” RR said in the letter.