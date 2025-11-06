BCCI prepares fresh attack on Mohsin Naqvi amid Asia Cup tension, ICC meet set for fireworks; Afghanistan in mix: Report

Besides the ongoing tension surrounding the Asia Cup trophy, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is reportedly preparing to level another charge against Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief Mohsin Naqvi at the ongoing ICC meeting in Dubai. A list of charges has already been compiled, though it remains unclear whether Naqvi will attend. Earlier media reports suggested he is likely to skip the meeting due to “domestic political issues.” BCCI readies new attack on Mohsin Naqvi

According to a report by Telecom Asia Sport, sources confirmed that the BCCI has “compiled a list of charges against Mohsin Naqvi” and plans to question his eligibility to hold dual public and sporting offices. In addition to serving as PCB chairman and Asian Cricket Council (ACC) president, Naqvi also holds the position of Pakistan’s Interior Minister. BCCI alleges Naqvi has violated ICC governance regulations.

In fact, the Indian board reportedly has the support of the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB). Lately, the relations between Pakistan and Afghanistan soured after the recent military strike, in which three Afghan cricketers lost their lives. The incident prompted Afghanistan to withdraw from the tri-series in Pakistan.

A source told the website: "Afghanistan will support India’s stance, demanding Naqvi relinquish one of his posts. But Naqvi is unlikely to back down."

The report stated that Naqvi is preparing to address any objections raised by BCCI representatives during the ICC board meeting in Dubai. And that is, if he attends. Earlier, a PTI report had hinted that Naqvi would skip the meeting, with the Board's Chief Operating Officer, Sumair Syed, to attend in his stead.

However, according to Telecom Asia Sport, Naqvi is likely to attend the ICC meeting on November 7, unless it clashes with his commitments in the Senate, where a key constitutional amendment debate is scheduled for November 6 or 7.

If he does attend, the first and foremost issue that BCCI will raise will be the Asia Cup trophy, which has still not been handed over to the victorious Indian team and remains at the ACC headquarters in Dubai.

On September 28, after India defeated Pakistan in the Asia Cup final, Indian players reportedly refused to accept the trophy from Naqvi, citing his position in the Pakistan Senate. Instead of delegating the task, Naqvi is said to have left the venue with the trophy. Despite repeated requests from the BCCI to hand it over, he remained adamant that India should receive it directly from him.

According to Pakistani media reports, Naqvi later offered to present the trophy at a ceremony in Dubai on November 5, but the BCCI rejected the proposal and subsequently threatened to raise the matter at the ICC meeting.

A PCB source defended Naqvi’s actions, saying, “He acted within his rights as the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) president, under whose authority the Asia Cup was organised. He has also taken legal advice to strengthen his case before the ICC.”