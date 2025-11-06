Mohammed Shami's coach tears into Ajit Agarkar for using 'excuses' to ignore India pacer: 'They've made up their minds'

The Ajit Agarkar-led selection committee continued to overlook Mohammed Shami despite his strong start to the ongoing Ranji Trophy 2025/26 season. The senior fast bowler, who last represented India in the Champions Trophy and donned the whites in 2023, was not picked for the upcoming home Test series against South Africa on Wednesday. Shami had proven his fitness with 15 wickets in 93 overs across three matches in the domestic tournament, helping Bengal register wins against Uttarakhand and Gujarat. His non-selection drew criticism, with his personal coach, Mohammed Badruddin, expressing frustration in an interview with India Today. Mohammed Shami was not picked for the South Africa Tests(PTI)

Badruddin said the selectors should stop citing fitness as an excuse, claiming the BCCI has been deliberately ignoring Shami. He added that Shami had expected a comeback in the two-match Test series against South Africa after his match-winning performance against Gujarat. On the final day of Bengal’s second Ranji Trophy match at Eden Gardens, Shami turned the game with the old ball, bowling Gujarat out for 185 after they were 150 for two.

"My thought is simple — they are ignoring him, that’s clear. There’s no other reason that makes sense to me. He’s not unfit — when a player is playing Test matches, taking 15 wickets in two games, then he doesn’t look unfit from anywhere. I don’t think he’s unfit."

"The selectors are just overlooking him, that’s it. Why they are doing that, only they can say. But I really thought he would be picked for this series, because it’s in India and only two fast bowlers will play anyway. Still, he should have been in the squad. That would’ve helped reduce Bumrah’s workload — because Bumrah can’t play three-and-a-half Tests in a row. They should’ve kept Shami for rotation, that’s what I feel," said Badruddin.

Badruddin also lashed out at the BCCI for its double standards in selection, questioning why Test squads were being picked on the basis of players’ T20 credentials.

"I think they’ve made up their minds that they won’t pick him for now, and in my view, that’s completely wrong. When you select a Test team, it should be based on Ranji Trophy performances. If you’re selecting for Tests using T20 metrics, that’s not right. You should look at who’s doing well in Ranji, and pick from there. But here, it looks like the decisions are pre-decided — they already know which players they want, and they just stick to that list. So all this talk about performance or fitness is just an excuse. Saying 'he’s unfit' or 'needs match practice' — that’s not true. They already have a plan about who they want to play and who they don’t," he added.

Despite being repeatedly overlooked, Badruddin warned Agarkar that Shami will soon return with a performance that silences every critic.

"Of course, he can return. In fact, I’m fully confident he will. And when he does, he’ll make such a comeback that will silence everyone. One day or the other, they’ll have to play him. If you’re not picking him now despite his form, then stop saying things like “we select based on performance” — because that’s clearly not true. In my view, he deserves 100 percent to be back, and I’m sure he’ll get that chance. The whole country is behind him and watching his performances. You can’t ignore a guy who’s done so much for India, especially in the World Cup," said Badruddin.