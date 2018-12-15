BCCI secretary asks CoA on whose directions he wasn’t allowed to attend ACC meeting in Lahore

For the first time in its 35 year history, the Annual General Meeting of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) in Lahore on November 17 didn’t have a representative of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) as acting secretary Amitabh Choudhary had been sent a letter by CEO Rahul Johri that the Committee of Administrators (Vinod Rai and Diana Edulji) were not in favour of Amitabh attending the meeting due to the political situation between the two countries.

But Amitabh has revealed in a mail, in possession of Hindustan Times, that during the recently concluded ACC meeting in Dhaka, he was told by Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ehsan Mani that the order wasn’t that of the CoA, but ‘from above’. In a mail marked to Rai, the secretary has asked about the identity of the ‘from above’ who took the decision on behalf of the CoA.

“Kindly peruse the email received by me on November 2 with regard to Annual General Meetng of the Asian Cricket Council at Lahore on November 17, 2018. As the letter clearly indicates CoA was not in favor of attending, given the ‘current political climate’. After this email I received a call from Ehsan Mani, the then president of ACC and chairman of Pakistan Cricket Board who had wanted to speak to you in this connection. Since he asked for your telephone number, I gave it to him.

READ: Panel to select women’s coach not approved by me, will approach Amicus: Diana Edulji

“Apparently, he spoke to you soon after that. I thought that was the end of the matter. I happened to be at Dhaka for the ACC Board meeting day before yesterday. Conversationally, I enquired whether he had been able to speak to you before the Lahore AGM. He said he had indeed been able to and that you had passed orders of restraint on advice/instructions ‘from above’. Since I was the designated representative, could you please let me know from where you had received such advice/instructions/orders ‘from above’,” he wrote.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, a senior BCCI official said that this was a sad turn of events as the CoA had been asked to supervise the functioning of the board and how can there be someone ‘above’ the chairman of the CoA.

“The chaotic state of affairs in the BCCI administration is tragic. It is shocking that the BCCI’s representation at the ACC’s AGM was stopped by a Supreme Court appointed person on account of instructions ‘from above’ if this indeed is true. The entire board would like to know who is ‘above’ the Chairman of the Supreme Court appointed CoA in cricket administration at the moment since the Hon’ble Court and the Government only communicate by way of written orders or communications,” he said.

READ: BCCI secretary questions process in the formation of panel to pick India women’s coach

He went on to add that this would mean needing an information on whether all decisions were being taken in consultation of someone that the board members aren’t aware of. “We would be curious to know whether there were any instructions ‘from above’ in other decisions as well, including the manner in which the #MetToo matter was handled by one half of the CoA,” he said.

Efforts to get in touch with Rai failed as he didn’t respond to calls or messages.

First Published: Dec 15, 2018 20:59 IST